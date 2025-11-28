Charity pledges US$51.6 million to boost Ghana’s universal WASH access

World Vision Ghana, the local branch of global charity World Vision International, has launched a 51.6-million-U.S.-dollar business plan for 2026-2030 to support Ghana’s water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) service delivery.

The Mapping the Blue Thread financing program seeks to support the West African country to achieve universal WASH coverage across 23 districts, with access for households, schools, and healthcare facilities.

“This initiative marks a decisive step toward improving the well-being of our communities with a vision that closely aligns with both Sustainable Development Goal 6, of clean water and sanitation for all, and the broader development aspirations of the government of Ghana,” Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, minister of works, housing, and water resources, said during the launch on Wednesday.

Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, deputy minister for local government, chieftaincy, and religious affairs, acknowledged development partners and non-governmental organizations for their strong partnership, which has contributed to Ghana’s progress in WASH. She also pledged the government’s support for achieving the goals set in the business plan.

National Director of World Vision Ghana Tinah Mukunda said the initiative is based on the organization’s belief in partnerships, which are a force multiplier that help address challenges at a faster pace.

“Universal access means that everyone everywhere across our project implementation areas will have access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services,” Mukunda said.