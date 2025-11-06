Chaos at NPP Headquarters: Vice-Chairman Alhaji Osman Masawudu Slaps Party Communicator During Heated Exchange

Tensions within the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) boiled over on Thursday when the party’s National Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Osman Masawudu, popularly known as Alhaji Buga Buga, allegedly slapped a party communicator identified as Okyeman during a heated argument at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

According to sources close to the scene, the confrontation erupted during an internal meeting focused on the party’s communication strategy. What began as a spirited discussion over messaging reportedly spiraled into chaos, shocking several senior party executives in attendance.

Witnesses say attempts by other executives to calm tempers initially failed as the verbal exchanges intensified. The scuffle, described by insiders as “regrettable and avoidable,” was eventually brought under control after several tense minutes.

The incident has sparked outrage and embarrassment within the NPP, with many party loyalists expressing concern that the episode exposes deep-seated divisions within the leadership. Critics warn that such undisciplined behavior at the highest levels risks further fracturing the party at a time when unity is seen as crucial ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Social media platforms have since been flooded with commentary, with some members demanding immediate disciplinary action against Alhaji Buga Buga to preserve the integrity of the party. Others have called on the national leadership, including the party chairman, to address growing internal tensions and restore confidence among the grassroots.