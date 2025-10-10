Channing Tatum Shares Hilarious Escape Room Clash With Daughter

Channing Tatum is discovering that parenting a preteen comes with unexpected challenges, including getting yelled at for the first time by his 12-year-old daughter. The Hollywood star shared a humorous account of their recent escape room adventure during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show while promoting his new film Roofman.

The actor recalled the moment his daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, snapped at him when he reached for something in the escape room. She’d never yelled at him before, making the incident particularly memorable. According to Tatum, he’d barely started to say something when Everly cut him off sharply, warning him not to touch whatever had caught his attention.

What struck the 45-year-old actor most was the transformation in his daughter’s expression. He described her eyes changing dramatically, saying they went shark black or something. The vivid description captures what many parents of preteens recognize: that moment when their sweet child suddenly channels teenage intensity. Tatum joked afterward that the encounter left him feeling like they needed to go to therapy because of that moment.

The escape room incident reflects broader changes Tatum has been observing as Everly approaches her teenage years. His daughter is becoming more opinionated and strong-willed, traits that can catch parents off guard even when they’re expecting them. The actor acknowledged these shifts with his characteristic humor, recognizing that this new phase of fatherhood requires different strategies than the early years of parenting.

During another recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tatum revealed he’s currently weighing a movie offer in Australia that would keep him away from Everly for nearly two months. The potential project highlights the constant balancing act he faces between his successful acting career and being present for his daughter’s formative years. These decisions become particularly weighty as children enter adolescence, when parental presence can feel more crucial than ever.

Tatum framed his approach to these career decisions as a constant negotiation, suggesting he regularly discusses his work commitments with Everly. This collaborative approach to parenting reflects modern attitudes about respecting children’s voices in family decisions, especially those that directly affect their time with parents. The actor emphasized he can afford to miss a movie, but not moments with his daughter, revealing where his priorities ultimately lie.

The candid stories offer a refreshing glimpse into celebrity parenting, showing that even Hollywood stars navigate the same universal challenges of raising preteens. Everly’s sharp response in the escape room and her father’s bewildered reaction could happen in any family, regardless of fame or fortune. These shared experiences create common ground between Tatum and his audience, making him relatable despite his celebrity status.

As Everly continues growing into her teenage years, Tatum seems committed to maintaining their relationship while adapting to her evolving personality. His willingness to laugh about these moments rather than take them personally suggests he understands that assertiveness and independence are healthy developmental milestones, even when they manifest as shark black eyes in an escape room. The journey from sweet child to confident teenager promises more memorable moments ahead for both father and daughter.