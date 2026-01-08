Change Your Mindset to Make 2026 New – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Apostle Francie Amoako Attah has stated that there is “nothing entirely new” about the year 2026, arguing that what makes a year new is a change in human mindset and behaviour, not the calendar itself.

Speaking during a recent sermon, the renowned cleric explained that years are interconnected, stressing that events that occurred in previous years can still reoccur in 2026 if lessons are not learnt.

“The only thing that can be new in 2026 is the new you. The moment you change your mind and the way you do things, the year changes to become new,” he said.

Prophecy Still Active, Says Apostle

Apostle Amoako Attah dismissed claims that the prophetic ministry has ceased, insisting that prophecy remains valid until the second coming of Jesus Christ.

According to him, Jesus Christ was not an evangelist or an apostle but operated as a prophet who later established apostles and evangelists.

He referenced Deuteronomy 18:18 and Luke 7:11–16 to support his assertion that Christ functioned in the prophetic office.

“Men of God giving prophecies should not be attacked. The prophetic cannot be seized as long as Jesus has not come,” he stated.

Concerns Over Prophecy

Quoting the prophecy of Joel, which says that in the last days God will pour out His Spirit on all flesh and that sons and daughters will prophesy, Apostle Amoako Attah expressed concern about spiritual maturity.

He noted that while prophecy among young people is biblical, problems arise when they are not properly taught.

> “If we don’t teach them, we shouldn’t blame them. With time, those who are willing to learn will mature. Those who refuse discipline will fade away,” he said.

Emotions vs Lessons

The Apostle criticised what he described as an emotional approach to life, particularly among Africans, urging society to prioritise lessons over feelings.

> “Whatever happens, the lesson from the situation is more important than the emotions,” he emphasized.

Warning on Global Events

Touching on global issues, Apostle Amoako Attah warned that many challenges faced in previous years would continue in 2026.

He estimated that about 70 percent of events such as sicknesses and natural disasters could still occur, including plane crashes, earthquakes, floods and volcanic activities.

In recounting a personal revelation, he said he once had a dream in which he was taken to the seashore and saw something emerging from the sea.

> “I was told it was a storm, and this storm will bring hurricanes, floods and earthquakes,” he claimed.

Despite the warnings, the Apostle maintained that understanding God’s mind, purpose and will remains the primary duty of every prophet, adding that spiritual growth and wisdom are key to navigating the year ahead.