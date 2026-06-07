Chamber Warns Mining Tax Burden Could Reach 58%

Ghana’s mining industry has warned that an effective tax burden of as much as 58 percent could deter investment, stall mine expansion, and erode the sector’s long term competitiveness.

Michael Edem Akafia, Immediate Past President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, delivered the caution at the Chamber’s 98th Annual General Meeting in Accra, where industry leaders questioned the cumulative weight of new taxes, royalties, and statutory charges.

The Chamber’s annual report said mining companies absorbed heavy cost pressures in 2025 as the cedi appreciated, operating expenses rose, and input costs climbed, partly because of geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Recent fiscal changes have sharpened that strain. Government raised the Growth and Sustainability Levy (GSL) from 1 percent to 3 percent, then cut it back to 1 percent in March 2026. At the same time, it replaced the flat 5 percent royalty for mines without Development Agreements with a sliding scale that rises as gold prices climb, reaching as high as 12 percent at peak prices.

The Chamber welcomed the lower GSL but argued that steeper royalties during high price periods would sharply lift the charge on gross mineral revenue. Combined with corporate income tax, the State’s free carried interest, and other statutory levies, the report put the overall burden at an estimated 54 to 58 percent, among the highest of any mining jurisdiction worldwide.

Because royalties fall on gross revenue rather than profit, the report noted, the squeeze bites hardest at high cost operations when markets turn. Industry leaders said the regime could weaken project economics, thin margins, dampen exploration, and choke the investment needed to extend the life of ageing mines.

The Chamber therefore urged government to review the mining fiscal regime in full and bring Ghana’s tax structure closer to that of rival mining destinations.

Mining communities still waiting for benefits

Beyond tax, the Chamber raised concern that many mining communities see little development even as the sector remains one of Ghana’s biggest revenue earners.

Conditions across several mining districts, the report said, do not match the industry’s standing as a leading contributor to domestic revenue. “This reinforces public concern that mining revenues are not translating visibly into local development,” the Chamber said.

The body renewed its longstanding call for at least 30 percent of mineral royalties to flow directly to mining communities for local development. It also pressed again for a Mineral Revenue Management Act to govern how mineral revenues are collected, allocated, and spent.

Chamber backs mining law review

The Chamber welcomed the ongoing review of the Minerals and Mining Act by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission. While backing the goal of maximising national gains from mining, it urged policymakers to protect the sector’s competitiveness and appeal to investors.

Mining remains Ghana’s largest export earner and a major source of foreign exchange, with gold output hitting record levels in 2025. Even so, executives maintain that future growth depends on balancing higher state revenue against an investment climate that can still pull fresh capital into exploration, mine development, and expansion.