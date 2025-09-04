Chad Stuns Ghana with Last-Gasp World Cup Qualifier Draw

Chad struck a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer to deny Ghana victory in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, salvaging a 1-1 draw that delivered the hosts their first point of the campaign while slowing the Black Stars’ qualification charge.

Célestin Ecua’s 90th-minute strike at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno stunned group leaders Ghana, who had controlled much of the contest after Jordan Ayew’s 17th-minute opener put them ahead in the CAF Group I encounter.

The result moves Ghana to 16 points from seven matches, maintaining their position atop the group but with a reduced margin for error in their remaining three qualifiers. Chad, previously winless after six consecutive defeats, celebrated breaking their losing streak with jubilant scenes from home supporters.

Ghana entered the fixture as clear favorites, having accumulated 15 points from six previous matches and showing strong form throughout the qualifying campaign. Ayew’s early goal appeared to set the Black Stars on course for another routine victory.

The Crystal Palace forward capitalized on Mohammed Kudus’ precise cross from the right flank, calmly finishing to register his sixth goal of the qualifiers. Combined with his four assists, Ayew’s contributions have been instrumental to Ghana’s qualification bid.

Despite creating additional opportunities, Ghana failed to extend their advantage before halftime, a lapse that would prove costly as Chad grew increasingly confident after the interval.

The hosts tightened their defensive organization in the second half, frustrating Ghana’s attacking rhythm and beginning to press higher up the pitch. Chad’s increased intensity created problems for the visitors’ backline as the match wore on.

Their persistence paid dividends in the final minute of regulation time when Ecua collected a pass from Éric Mbangossoum inside the penalty area and fired a left-footed effort past goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. The strike triggered wild celebrations among Chad supporters and secured a historic first point of the campaign.

Ghana’s preparation was disrupted by the absence of key players, including winger Joseph Paintsil, who missed the trip after failing to board a flight from New York, and defender Alexander Djiku, who remained in Europe to finalize a transfer to Spartak Moscow.

Despite fielding an attacking lineup featuring Kudus, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, and Ayew, the Black Stars lacked the cutting edge needed to kill off the contest in the second half.

The draw represents a significant setback for Ghana’s World Cup ambitions, though they remain in pole position to secure qualification from Group I. With three matches remaining in the campaign, the Black Stars can ill afford further slip-ups if they hope to reach the 2026 tournament.

For Chad, the result provides a morale boost after a difficult start to their qualifying campaign. While they remain bottom of the group standings, the performance against Ghana suggests improvement under their current setup.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first expanded tournament featuring 48 teams, with Africa allocated nine automatic qualification spots plus one playoff berth. Ghana last appeared at the World Cup in 2014, missing both the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Chad’s next qualifier comes against Comoros, while Ghana faces a crucial home fixture against Mali as they look to bounce back from this unexpected setback in N’Djamena.