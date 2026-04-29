Chad Deports Hundreds of Nigerians, Brands Them Boko Haram Suspects

Chad has rounded up and deported hundreds of Nigerians who fled jihadist violence in their home country, with security personnel reportedly telling detainees that all Nigerian refugees were Boko Haram members and had to leave, according to accounts gathered by AFP.

Two Nigerians who were among those arrested told AFP that approximately 600 of their countrymen were detained in a series of mass arrests and transported to Kousseri, a Cameroonian border town directly across from Chad’s capital, N’Djamena. Chadian police confirmed deportations took place but declined to provide a figure, describing the operation as a routine crackdown on undocumented immigrants of any nationality.

Kyari Musa, who had been living in N’Djamena, said security agents raided his home and gave no distinction between refugees and militants. “They said all Nigerian refugees are Boko Haram and should leave their country,” he told AFP, adding that officers took biometric data from detainees and warned that anyone who returned and was caught would face a 20-year prison sentence. Those arrested on Saturday were taken by Chadian customs agents to the Nigerian border town of Gamboru.

Ari Modu, another Nigerian who said he was bailed out of jail by his employer and remains in Chad, put the total at 598 people across two days of arrests: 227 detained on Wednesday, followed by 371 more on Friday.

Paul Manga, deputy director general of Chad’s national police, pushed back on claims of targeting. “The police carried out a roundup of individuals in an irregular situation, regardless of nationality, who were subsequently escorted to the border,” he told AFP. “This is not a witch hunt.”

The deportations take place against a backdrop of worsening security in northeast Nigeria. Nigeria has battled a jihadist insurgency for 17 years since the 2009 Boko Haram uprising, which has spawned various factions of militants that have since spread across Niger, Chad and Cameroon. Analysts have warned of a renewed uptick in militant activity in the northeast over the past year.

The insurgency has displaced 2.3 million people since 2013, with at least 250,000 fleeing to neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger. The scale of the crisis has placed sustained pressure on host countries while leaving returnees with few viable options.

Nigeria has made its own efforts to repatriate citizens from Chad in recent years. However, the humanitarian picture for those who have gone back is bleak. Ex-refugees interviewed by AFP last year said they found their home villages still on the front line of active conflict. In bigger cities, they encountered unemployment and poverty. Some subsequently crossed back into Chad, where many had spent a decade building their lives. The latest forced returns risk repeating that cycle.