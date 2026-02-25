Certified but Exposed: Why ICUMS Needs More Than an ISO Badge

Ghana Link Network Services Limited’s new ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and Tier IV data centre arrived this week with deserved fanfare. But the timing, within days of a fresh GH¢85 million tax evasion scandal and months after revelations of the largest customs fraud in the country’s history, raises a harder question: can a security certificate fix a system that has been systematically gamed from the inside?

The facts on the ground are unsparing. Between April 2020 and August 2025, more than 525,000 transactions worth US$83 billion were processed through the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS). Only 10,440 of those transactions were linked to actual imports. An estimated US$31 billion was transferred abroad with no goods imported at all. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, presenting the 2026 Budget, described the scale of abuse as a deliberate haemorrhage of the national economy. An audit further found under-declaration of imports valued at GH¢76 billion, which deprived the country of an estimated GH¢11 billion in revenue.

The losses were not merely fiscal. The ghost transfers systematically drained Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and applied sustained downward pressure on the cedi across a five-year period, which ordinary Ghanaians experienced as inflation and rising import costs.

Then, within hours of Ghana Link’s certification ceremony, a new case landed. A company identified as MAN-GOO Limited was exposed for allegedly attempting to move 12 articulated trucks carrying food commodities through Ghana to Niger without paying duties, defying a formal rejection from the new Customs Commissioner. Had the scheme succeeded, the state could have incurred revenue losses of GH¢82,682,952, raising concerns about possible internal complicity. Ghana Link itself confirmed that its electronic tracking system had accounted for all 18 transit trucks in the related bill of entry, a point that speaks directly to what the certification is meant to assure.

The distinction matters. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certifies that information within a system is secure, confidential, and accurately maintained. It does not certify that the information fed into the system in the first place is truthful. Ghana’s customs systems largely activate at the point of declaration, long after invoices may have been used to move funds offshore. There is currently no binding link between an invoice, its associated payment, and customs clearance. That structural gap is beyond what any data centre certification can close.

The government knows this. The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is turning to artificial intelligence for plugging long-standing leakages in Customs revenue, after pilot tests showed the technology could lift collections by as much as 45 percent by tightening controls on undervaluation and misclassification of imports. GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong has said the AI layer is specifically designed to address the discretion and inconsistency that has allowed identical goods to attract wildly different duty assessments under the current ICUMS framework.

Ghana Link’s certified, fault-tolerant Tier IV infrastructure is a genuine asset to that reform agenda. A system that cannot be brought down, that stores trade data against international security standards, and that produces auditable records is a necessary foundation for the AI-driven enforcement layer now being deployed. Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare acknowledged as much at the certification ceremony, linking secure systems directly to investor confidence, fair competition, and the suppression of under-declaration.

But the certification’s real test will not be the audit document. It will be whether ICUMS data, now stored in a demonstrably secure environment, is used aggressively to close the invoice-to-clearance verification gap that allowed US$31 billion to leave Ghana unmatched by a single imported good. The infrastructure is in place. The accountability framework is not yet.