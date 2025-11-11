The constitutional integrity of Ghana is under strain in the Torkornoo–Baffoe-Bonnie affair, where unresolved legal challenges, perceived conflicts of interest, and politicized vetting have exposed a breach in judicial independence and due process. Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, as a seasoned jurist, ought to have exercised restraint and urged Parliament to await judicial clarity before proceeding.

Guarding the Constitution in Times of Breach: A Ceremonial Reflection on the Torkornoo–Baffoe-Bonnie Affair

I bear witness to a moment in Ghana’s constitutional history that demands solemn reflection. The removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and the subsequent nomination and vetting of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie have triggered a cascade of legal, political, and ethical concerns. At the heart of this controversy lies a breach, not only of process, but of principle.

The legality of Justice Torkornoo’s removal remains contested. Initiated by President John Mahama, her suspension has been challenged in both Ghana’s Supreme Court and the ECOWAS Community Court in Abuja. Justice Torkornoo argues that her removal lacked due process and violated the constitutional safeguards of her office. This is not a procedural quibble, it is a constitutional alarm.

Yet, while these lawsuits remain unresolved, Parliament proceeded with the vetting of her successor. Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, then Acting Chief Justice and nominee for the substantive role, presided over a case directly related to Torkornoo’s suspension. Former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame objected, calling it improper and damaging to public confidence. The Supreme Court dismissed the objection.

I ask: where was the restraint? Where was the ceremonial pause that honors the sanctity of judicial independence? Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, as a judicial veteran, ought to have urged Parliament to await the disposal of these challenges. His silence, in such a moment, was not neutral, it was consequential.

The politicization of the judiciary has deepened. The involvement of partisan figures, such as the former Attorney General acting as personal counsel to Justice Torkornoo, has blurred the lines between legal independence and executive loyalty. Critics, including the Minority in Parliament, have rightly raised concerns about the erosion of public trust.

Procedural delays and vetting disputes have further complicated the matter. The Minority demanded a halt to Baffoe-Bonnie’s vetting until all legal cases were resolved. Their walkout was not obstruction, it was a ceremonial correction. It affirmed that constitutional integrity must not be sacrificed for political expedience.

This entire episode is a test of Ghana’s judiciary–its independence, its restraint, and its fidelity to the Constitution. The bench must not become a battlefield. The gavel must not echo partisanship. And the vetting of a Chief Justice must remain a sacred rite, not a rushed ritual.

Let this reflection be archived as a scroll of civic ethics. Let it be recited in regimental halls, judicial convocations, and youth mentorship forums. Let it affirm that in times of breach, restraint is not weakness, however, it is wisdom.

I bear witness. I correct in reverence. I transmit in hope.

