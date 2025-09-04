CEOs, Executives, and Entrepreneurs to Converge in Accra for Transformative Leadership Dialogue

Business leaders from across industries are set to gather in Accra for the second edition of the CEO’s Breakfast and Networking Meeting, an annual thought-leadership platform that promotes ethical leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and collaboration across Africa.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, October 2, 2025, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, will bring together CEOs, entrepreneurs, C-Suite executives, industry captains, emerging leaders, and thought influencers for a half-day of strategic dialogue and networking.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this year’s meeting is themed “The Rise of the Conscious Leader: Power. Profit. Principles.” Discussions will focus on how leaders can balance influence, profitability, and principled decision-making while navigating an increasingly complex business landscape.

Organizers say the program is designed to equip participants with actionable insights, practical tools, and collaborative opportunities to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving business environment. By emphasizing partnerships and ethical leadership, the platform seeks to drive sustainable growth and long-term impact in Ghana and beyond.

Highlights of the gathering include interactive sessions on business growth and ethical leadership, insider strategies from seasoned executives, and exclusive networking opportunities. Participants will also enjoy raffles and draws with attractive prizes, complimentary books from speakers, branded souvenirs, entertainment, and a full breakfast and buffet lunch.

Early-bird registration has been opened at ceonetworkingevent.com, with organizers encouraging participants to secure their spots for priority engagement opportunities.