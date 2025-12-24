CEO of NYA Osman Ayariga Spotlights Youth Empowerment in 2025 Year-End Remarks & Christmas Message

Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Esq., Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, has reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to inclusive youth development and leadership empowerment, citing landmark initiatives implemented in 2025.

Delivering his year-end address, Mr. Ayariga announced the training of 1,000 young people in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity through expanded digital skills partnerships, equipping Ghanaian youth with competencies relevant to the modern economy.

He further revealed the inauguration of the Ghana Youth Federation, a platform established to enhance youth participation in decision-making processes, in line with the NYA Act 939. Additionally, the Authority initiated the establishment of District and Regional Youth Committees to strengthen youth policy implementation at the local level.

Youth leadership and volunteerism were also deepened through the Youth Leadership Fellowship, which mentored and built the capacity of 261 young change-makers nationwide.

On inclusion, Mr. Ayariga announced the establishment of the Network for Youth with Disabilities, following extensive stakeholder engagements aimed at championing disability inclusion in national youth programming.

“Our vision is to nurture a generation of responsible, skilled, and inclusive young leaders who are actively contributing to national development,” he emphasized.