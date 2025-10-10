Century Aviation Marks Milestone with SkyCourier Demonstration Flight to Ho

Century Aviation Ltd., a fully Ghanaian-owned aviation company, successfully conducted a demonstration flight of the Cessna SkyCourier to Ho Airport on Sept. 25, signaling a new chapter in domestic air travel for Ghana.

The aircraft departed Kotoka International Airport at 2:40 p.m. with 19 passengers aboard and landed in Ho after a 30-minute flight. It returned to Accra around 4:35 p.m. The demonstration was a collaborative effort between Century Aviation and Africair, the authorized African representative of Textron Aviation, which manufactures the SkyCourier.

The flight marks the culmination of four years of planning between Century Aviation and Africair to launch a reliable air taxi service in Ghana. The company plans to provide scheduled passenger and cargo flights to underserved domestic markets and expand its charter services to multinational corporations, oil and gas firms, and mining companies.

“We are particularly impressed with two things – one is that you can easily reconfigure the internal space for passengers or cargo, depending on the flight requirements,” said Essie Anno Sackey, managing director of Century Aviation. “The other thing is that the SkyCourier can land and take off on various runway surfaces, allowing us to service underserved destinations in Ghana and West Africa, as we are planning.”

The Cessna SkyCourier is a twin-engine, high-wing turboprop aircraft designed for both passenger and cargo operations. It can carry up to 19 passengers and 6,000 pounds of cargo, with features including extra legroom, USB charging ports, and windows along every row. The aircraft has a cruise speed of 389 km/h, a maximum range of 1,704 km, and can be flown by a single pilot.

Century Aviation, established in 2009, holds an Air Carrier License and Airline Operators Certificate from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and is registered with the Petroleum Commission. Its services include offshore/onshore helicopter support, medevac, ground handling, aviation training, and technical support. The company has previously served clients including Tullow Oil, Kosmos Energy, Schlumberger, and Newmont Ghana Gold.

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected] or +233 30 393 0658.

By Kingsley Asiedu