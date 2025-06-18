Central Region Battles Vaccine Hesitancy Amid Polio Eradication Push

Health officials in Ghana’s Central Region are confronting dual challenges of vaccine misinformation and staffing shortages that threaten immunization targets.

Central Regional Health Promotion Manager Matthew Ahwireng has raised alarm about persistent vaccine refusal in underserved communities, driven largely by misconceptions about immunization safety.

“No individual has the right to deny a child vaccination,” Ahwireng stated during a journalist orientation in Cape Coast, referencing legal provisions under Ghana’s public health laws. His comments came at a critical juncture in the ongoing Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV2) campaign aimed at eliminating the disease.

Dr. Bernard Agyie, the region’s Immunization Coordinator, identified ten districts with dangerously low coverage rates, including Gomoa East, Assin Fosu and Cape Coast. “IPV is safe for children and provides crucial early protection,” he emphasized, while revealing structural obstacles: “Our vaccination teams are stretched thin across the region with inadequate personnel and logistical support.”

The health directorate’s appeal highlights systemic gaps in Ghana’s immunization infrastructure. While misinformation continues circulating in communities, health workers face operational barriers including delayed vaccine supplies and staffing deficits. Officials are now mobilizing media partners to combat vaccine hesitancy through accurate reporting, even as they petition the Ghana Health Service for additional resources.

This immunization crisis emerges as Ghana works to maintain its polio-free status. Health experts warn that the convergence of vaccine reluctance and resource constraints could jeopardize decades of progress in disease prevention if not urgently addressed.