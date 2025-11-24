Central Bank Official Highlights eCedi Economic Impact

First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Zakari Mumuni, has described eCedi as a key pillar of Ghana’s digital future, explaining that the central bank digital currency (CBDC) will create a more efficient payment ecosystem that proves faster, safer, and more reliable for individuals and businesses.

Dr Mumuni delivered these remarks during a keynote presentation at the Cedi at 60 International Currency Conference held on November 19 in Accra. His address, titled “The digital Cedi: A strategic vision for Ghana’s digital currency,” outlined how the eCedi will advance financial inclusion, resilience, and stability while strengthening liquidity management and monetary policy transmission.

The First Deputy Governor emphasized that Ghana’s unique digital infrastructure places the country in an exceptional position to successfully adopt a CBDC at scale. According to him, early and deliberate investments in foundational digital systems including the national identification architecture, the digital addressing system, and a fully interoperable payments ecosystem have created an enabling environment unmatched in much of Africa.

“This invisible but powerful infrastructure provides the rails on which the eCedi can be seamlessly integrated,” Dr Mumuni stated. He added that the digital currency builds on existing progress, ensuring that every Ghanaian regardless of location or institution can transact seamlessly within a trusted, central bank backed framework.

Dr Mumuni highlighted Ghana’s demographic advantage, describing the country as home to a vibrant generation of digital natives whose entrepreneurial energy and rapid uptake of mobile and online services give the eCedi a ready made user base. This dynamic positions Ghana not just as an adopter of digital currency but as a potential regional leader in the evolution of regulated digital finance.

The BoG official revealed that mobile money transactions accounted for just 3.4 percent of Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transaction value in 2015. By 2024, that figure had grown to nearly half, reflecting how businesses from online boutiques to commercial transport operators now depend on digital payments for survival.

Beyond infrastructure readiness, Dr Mumuni framed the eCedi as a catalyst for broader economic transformation. He argued that the digital currency will enhance payment efficiency, reduce systemic friction, and boost security and reliability for both consumers and businesses.

The First Deputy Governor acknowledged that digital literacy remains an issue for many informal businesses, especially in rural communities where access to smartphones and reliable internet connectivity varies widely. Cybersecurity concerns also require strict safeguards to protect the system from hackers and fraudsters seeking to exploit vulnerabilities.

However, he noted that Ghana’s existing digital foundations give businesses a strong starting point for eCedi integration. The widespread use of the Ghana Card national identification system, the national digital address system, and interoperability between banks and mobile wallets all create a supportive environment for adopting central bank issued digital currency.

The BoG first announced its plans for the eCedi in August 2021, entering into a partnership with Giesecke and Devrient to conduct feasibility studies and develop a prototype. The central bank conducted a pilot program in 2022 that ran for four months in select areas including Accra, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Asafo.

The pilot involved approximately 2,750 people making real transactions in their everyday lives. The trial was designed to test whether the CBDC could be used to digitize payments, strengthen the economy, increase financial inclusion, and address emerging risks from unregulated private currencies or virtual assets.

Kwame Oppong, who heads fintech and innovation at the BoG, has emphasized that offline payment capability was one of the key features the central bank wanted in its CBDC. He stated that the bank wanted to create an instrument that allows people to live off grid and use it as they would use cash.

This feature is particularly important given that approximately 47 percent of Ghanaians lack internet access. The eCedi will function beyond the last mile of cell connectivity, addressing a critical barrier to financial inclusion. Without offline functionality, a CBDC would exclude nearly half the population and undermine financial inclusion efforts.

According to recent reports, the BoG expects to launch a retail CBDC in 2025 pending the enactment of necessary legislation. The timeline represents a two year delay from the original target despite the successful pilot program. The eCedi forms part of the Digital Ghana Agenda, which aims for digitization of Ghana’s 30 million people and government services.

The digital currency is designed to complement the Ghanaian cedi and serve as an alternative to physical cash, supporting the Cashlite Agenda. Electronic tokens backed by the Ghana government will replace coin minting or printing paper notes for certain transactions.

Ghana’s new regulatory framework for digital assets is also progressing. Governor Dr Johnson Asiama announced that the BoG will begin regulating cryptocurrency platforms and virtual asset service providers by September 2025 through the Virtual Asset Providers Act. The legislation will introduce comprehensive licensing rules and cybersecurity standards.

The BoG is establishing a dedicated unit to oversee digital assets and ensure compliance within the sector. Dr Mumuni previously stated that the bank is committed to fostering innovation in a risk controlled environment, citing the central bank’s exposure draft on digital assets aimed at supporting innovation while addressing risks such as money laundering, cybersecurity, and consumer protection.

The central bank has developed digital supervisory tools including the Supervisory Intelligence platform and Online Regulatory, Analytics and Surveillance System (ORASS). These systems collect granular data from financial institutions, conduct pattern analysis, and support real time, evidence based policy decisions.

Dr Mumuni also revealed that the BoG plans to introduce new regulatory frameworks for open banking, digital banking, and digital credit by year end as part of efforts to expand financial access and support small and medium sized enterprises. The frameworks are at an advanced stage of development.

Ghana had been among the frontrunners in Africa’s CBDC race, with its digital currency research more advanced than most nations. The country’s eCedi project won recognition at international forums for its compelling demonstration of design elements encompassing governance, accessibility, interoperability, and infrastructure with potential to promote financial inclusion.