Central Bank Faces Policy Dilemma as Inflation Falls but Cedi Weakens

Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee begins deliberations this week facing mounting business pressure for interest rate cuts while grappling with renewed currency depreciation that threatens recent economic gains.

The Bank of Ghana’s policy-setting committee confronts a complex economic landscape as it considers whether to reduce the current 25 percent policy rate. Business groups have intensified calls for aggressive monetary easing following Ghana’s achievement of 11.5 percent inflation in August, marking eight consecutive months of decline and the lowest level since October 2021.

Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Mark Badu-Aboagye has urged the central bank to cut rates to 20 percent by year-end, arguing that sustained disinflation provides compelling justification for policy adjustment. The business leader emphasized that lower borrowing costs would provide crucial relief to enterprises struggling with high financing expenses while stimulating broader economic expansion.

Market analysts project the MPC will deliver a 300 basis point reduction to 22 percent at this September meeting, reflecting confidence that Ghana’s economic fundamentals support continued monetary easing. The inflation trajectory has exceeded government expectations, falling well below the official 11.9 percent year-end target.

However, currency volatility complicates the central bank’s decision-making process. After appreciating 21.5 percent against the US dollar in the first half of 2025, making it globally the fastest-appreciating currency since April, the cedi has reversed course in recent months. The currency’s renewed weakness threatens to undermine disinflationary progress by increasing import costs.

The policy committee must balance competing economic priorities. Reducing interest rates would support business investment and economic growth but could make Ghana less attractive to foreign investors, potentially accelerating cedi depreciation. Maintaining high rates would support currency stability but risks constraining economic expansion.

Recent central bank communications suggest cautious optimism about Ghana’s economic trajectory. Governor Ernest Addison has acknowledged positive inflation trends while emphasizing the need for sustained macroeconomic stability. The bank previously maintained its policy rate at 28 percent in May despite business sector pressure for reductions.

Ghana’s economic recovery has been supported by several positive developments. The country’s debt restructuring program has progressed, while gold reserves increased 4.7 percent to 36.02 tonnes in August. These improvements have contributed to overall macroeconomic stability despite currency market volatility.

The business community argues that current economic conditions warrant aggressive monetary policy support. High lending rates continue constraining private sector investment and expansion, particularly affecting small and medium enterprises that form the backbone of Ghana’s economy. Lower policy rates would translate into reduced commercial lending costs.

Inflation expectations have become increasingly anchored as the disinflationary trend extends. Consumer price growth has consistently surprised on the downside, providing monetary authorities with greater flexibility for policy adjustment. Market forecasts suggest inflation could reach single digits by September, representing a significant milestone.

The central bank’s decision will signal its assessment of relative risks between economic growth and currency stability. Previous policy cycles have demonstrated the committee’s willingness to prioritize price stability when external pressures mount, though current circumstances present unique challenges.

International observers are closely monitoring Ghana’s monetary policy evolution as the country continues implementing its IMF-supported economic program. Policy rate decisions directly impact the program’s success and Ghana’s broader economic recovery trajectory.

Currency market developments since mid-2025 have created additional complexity for monetary policy formulation. The cedi’s earlier strength contributed to disinflationary pressures by reducing import costs, but recent weakness could reverse these gains if sustained.

The MPC’s September decision will influence market expectations for future policy direction and economic growth prospects. Business confidence depends partly on monetary policy support for investment and expansion activities, making the committee’s choice particularly significant for near-term economic performance.

As committee members weigh these competing considerations, their ultimate decision will reflect the central bank’s assessment of which risks pose greater threats to Ghana’s economic stability and growth objectives in the current global environment.