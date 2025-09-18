Central Bank Cuts Policy Rate 350 Basis Points Despite Utility Tariff Pressures

The Bank of Ghana delivered its largest policy rate reduction in recent memory, slashing the benchmark rate by 350 basis points from 25% to 21.5% at Wednesday’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting, while expressing confidence that inflation will reach the 8.2% medium-term target by end-2025 despite significant utility tariff pressure.

Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama announced the aggressive easing following the central bank’s 126th MPC meeting held September 15-17, citing sustained disinflation momentum that has driven inflation down to 11.5% in August from 12.1% in July, marking eight consecutive months of decline according to Ghana Statistical Service data.

“Given the current state of macroeconomic conditions, the view of the committee was that inflation will continue to ease in the near term,” the governor stated during Wednesday’s press briefing, despite acknowledging short-term price pressures from proposed utility tariff adjustments.

The optimism emerges as Ghana faces potentially severe utility cost increases, with the Electricity Company of Ghana proposing a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge from GHp19.0384/kWh to GHp61.8028/kWh for the 2025-2029 period. Ghana Water Company Limited simultaneously seeks a 280% tariff adjustment under the 2025-2030 Multi-Year Tariff framework.

ECG, which serves over 73% of Ghana’s population and 4.87 million customers, argues that current tariffs are unsustainable, justifying the massive increase as necessary to prevent financial collapse and maintain reliable electricity supply. The company attributes its financial distress to currency depreciation, rising operational costs, and inadequate cost recovery under existing tariff structures.

President John Dramani Mahama has rejected the steep tariff proposals, stating September 10 that government disagrees with ECG’s 225% increase request. “We are committed to exploring other measures to raise the necessary resources for ECG without transferring such a huge cost to consumers,” the President emphasized, highlighting concerns about tariff impacts on the proposed 24-hour economy initiative.

The International Monetary Fund supports the proposed utility tariff increases, with officials describing the adjustments as “essential” for addressing sector inefficiencies and preventing energy arrears accumulation. IMF Director of Communications Julie Kozack recently emphasized that reforms would improve investment attractiveness in Ghana’s electricity industry.

Governor Asiama acknowledged potential short-term price pressures from tariff adjustments but maintained confidence in Ghana’s disinflation trajectory. “Headline inflation is expected to drop to within the medium-term target of 8 ± 2 percent by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025,” he stated, citing appropriate monetary policy, strong liquidity management, and fiscal consolidation as supporting factors.

The central bank’s aggressive rate cut reflects improved macroeconomic fundamentals, including cedi appreciation, enhanced food supply conditions, and sustained fiscal discipline under the IMF Extended Credit Facility program. Core inflation has declined consistently, demonstrating monetary policy effectiveness amid global commodity price improvements.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission approved a 2.45% electricity tariff increase effective July 1, 2025, following earlier adjustments throughout the year as utilities grapple with economic pressures including currency depreciation and rising fuel costs.

Government officials indicated plans for targeted subsidies to protect low-income households from tariff impacts while scaling up energy efficiency programs to reduce consumption pressure. The administration emphasizes operational reforms within ECG focused on debt reduction and improved efficiency rather than consumer burden increases.

The central bank governor highlighted favorable external factors supporting disinflation, including improved global commodity prices for oil and food, favorable weather conditions boosting agricultural output, and continued government support for farmers. These factors complement domestic policy measures in sustaining price stability momentum.

Ghana’s external sector performance has strengthened significantly, with the current account recording a provisional surplus of $3.8 billion in 2024 compared to $1.4 billion in 2023, driven by higher commodity exports and robust remittance inflows.

The policy rate reduction represents the most aggressive easing in recent monetary policy cycles, reflecting central bank confidence in inflation trajectory sustainability despite utility sector pressures. The move aligns with broader economic recovery efforts while maintaining vigilance against potential price shocks from essential service cost adjustments.

Market analysts note that successful inflation target achievement depends critically on government’s ability to balance utility sector financial sustainability with consumer affordability, particularly as Ghana seeks to maintain macroeconomic stability under ongoing IMF program commitments.