Central Bank Capital Requirements Under Review After Ghana’s Financial Struggles

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) analysis advocating stress tests for central bank capital adequacy has renewed focus on institutional resilience following Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) recent financial difficulties and substantial operational losses.

IMF economist Romain Veyrune’s blog post “Stress Tests Can Help Determine How Much Capital Central Banks Need” emphasizes that assessments can help clarify appropriate capitalization to ensure sound institutional financial positions, challenging traditional assumptions about central bank financial invulnerability.

The timing proves particularly relevant for Ghana, where BoG recorded a GH¢9.49 billion operating loss in 2024, representing the third consecutive year of fiscal pressure following losses of GH¢60.9 billion in 2022 and GH¢10.5 billion in 2023. The 2024 loss resulted from total income of GH¢9.40 billion being outweighed by operating expenses of GH¢18.89 billion.

Despite the losses, BoG reported a GH¢4.02 billion improvement in equity, though this remained at negative GH¢61.32 billion. Total liabilities exceeded assets by GH¢65 billion, compared to GH¢54.5 billion in 2022.

Veyrune’s analysis challenges conventional wisdom that central banks require minimal capital because of their money-printing capabilities. While technically unable to become bankrupt, weak capital positions can undermine credibility and threaten operational independence, particularly during economic crises when public confidence becomes crucial.

BoG’s 2024 financial challenges included a GH¢41.82 billion loss on the Gold for Oil programme, with GH¢1.82 billion specifically attributed to exchange losses on the government initiative. These losses illustrate how central banks face expanded balance sheet risks through crisis-response mechanisms and government support programs.

The Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) exemplifies balance sheet risk materialization, where domestic bonds were restructured at lower interest rates to restore debt sustainability, creating direct financial impacts on the central bank’s holdings.

Economic policy analysts argue that BoG’s losses represent strategic national investments rather than fiscal mismanagement, serving broader macroeconomic and strategic objectives. However, these explanations underscore Veyrune’s central argument about the importance of adequate capital buffers.

Modern central banking has evolved from traditional narrow mandates toward broader financial stability responsibilities. Central banks now provide crisis liquidity, support banking sector restructuring, and absorb shocks from sovereign debt operations, significantly expanding their risk exposure profiles.

The IMF framework proposes stress-testing methodologies to determine appropriate capital levels for withstanding plausible adverse scenarios. Such approaches would help central banks quantify potential losses from interest rate movements, credit deterioration, and foreign exchange volatility under stressed conditions.

For emerging economies like Ghana, stress-testing becomes particularly relevant given exposure to commodity price volatility, currency depreciation pressures, and external financing disruptions. These factors can simultaneously strain government finances and central bank balance sheets.

The methodology would simulate scenarios including prolonged monetary tightening cycles, sovereign debt distress, banking sector instability, and external payment difficulties. Results would inform discussions about appropriate capital retention policies versus profit distribution to governments.

Transparent stress-testing processes could enhance central bank credibility by demonstrating proactive risk management and capital planning. Public disclosure of stress-test results, within appropriate bounds, might strengthen institutional confidence during turbulent periods.

The approach aligns with international trends toward enhanced central bank accountability and transparency. Several advanced economy central banks have begun incorporating stress-testing into their risk management frameworks and public communications.

For Ghana, adopting such frameworks could help rebuild confidence following recent financial difficulties while establishing systematic approaches to capital adequacy assessment. The methodology would provide objective criteria for profit retention decisions and institutional resilience planning.

Implementation would require technical capacity development, model validation, and scenario design appropriate to Ghana’s economic structure and risk profile. The IMF has indicated willingness to provide technical assistance to countries pursuing such initiatives.

The broader implications extend beyond individual institutions to systemic financial stability, as central bank resilience affects monetary policy credibility and crisis response capacity throughout emerging market economies.