Central Bank Calls Gold Loss Reports Premature and Unverified

The Bank of Ghana has rejected claims of losses from its gold operations, describing the figures circulating publicly as speculative while its annual external audit remains incomplete.

In a Thursday statement, the central bank emphasized that its 2025 financial statements have not yet been audited. The Bank of Ghana said any assertions about losses linked to gold transactions remain unverified until the audit process concludes and accounts are formally published.

“The Bank of Ghana is currently undergoing its annual external audit,” the statement noted, adding that figures reported about losses from gold operations in 2025 remain speculative. The central bank said its audited financial statements, including all relevant disclosures, will be published next year according to statutory requirements.

The clarification directly challenges public interpretations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, which highlighted potential financial risks associated with the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP). The Bank of Ghana suggested those references do not constitute confirmed losses and should not be presented as definitive.

The statement came after economist Frank Bannor questioned the central bank’s position, calling it contradictory to IMF disclosures. Bannor, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP), pointed to the IMF’s fifth review report under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme, which followed formal engagements between IMF officials and Ghanaian authorities including the central bank.

The IMF document disclosed that losses from artisanal and small scale gold doré transactions reached $214 million by the end of September 2025, representing approximately 0.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The Fund attributed these losses primarily to trading shortfalls and Ghana Gold Board intermediary fees.

The central bank maintained that the DGPP functions as a policy tool that helped strengthen international reserves, supported currency stability and enabled access to large volumes of foreign exchange without incurring new debt. The Bank of Ghana noted that provisional data suggests international reserves could exceed $13 billion by the end of 2025.

The IMF acknowledged significant macroeconomic progress under the ECF programme in Country Report No. 25/343, completed on December 17. The Fund commended Ghanaian authorities for implementing strong corrective measures after policy reform setbacks in 2024. Real GDP growth exceeded expectations while inflation declined faster than projected into the Bank of Ghana’s target range, according to the report.

The losses stem from pricing structures in gold transactions. The Ghana Gold Board purchases gold from small scale miners at prevailing world market prices, sometimes paying above spot price to discourage smuggling. However, Ghana exports this unrefined gold at a discount of 3 to 5 percent on the international market to account for refining, assay risk, transport and financing costs.

The Bank of Ghana’s Board recently approved reforms to improve pricing and operational efficiency in the programme’s downstream segment. These reforms will begin in January 2026, focusing on reducing intermediation fees, improving cost efficiency and achieving competitive yet economically sound buying prices. The 2026 national budget includes allocations to fully resource the Ghana Gold Board.

The IMF praised the new foreign exchange operations framework introduced by the Bank of Ghana as a critical reform aligned with global best practices. The framework clarifies intervention triggers, separates reserve accumulation from market intermediation and enhances transparency in foreign exchange markets.

Ghana Gold Board Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi previously described reports about the losses as misleading. The Board generated over $8 billion in foreign exchange between January and October 2025, marking a sharp increase from $4.61 billion recorded in 2024.

The central bank assured the public that full disclosures, including details on gold operations, will be published once the audit is completed next year in accordance with statutory requirements. Until then, the Bank of Ghana insists claims of losses remain speculative and incomplete.