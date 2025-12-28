Central African Republic Votes as Touadera Seeks Controversial Third Term

Voters in the Central African Republic (CAR) are electing a new president and federal lawmakers on Sunday, with incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera seen as likely to win a third term after trying to stabilize the country with the help of Russian mercenaries.

Polling stations opened at 05:00 GMT on Sunday and will close at 17:00 GMT, with 2.3 million voters expected to elect their president, legislators, as well as municipal and regional representatives. About 2.3 million Central Africans over the age of 18 are registered to vote, including 749,000 new registrations since the previous election in 2020.

Touadera is eligible for reelection after presidential term limits were removed by a referendum in 2023, which sparked protests earlier this year. The ruling United Hearts Movement, led by Touadera, have repressed the political opposition in the Central African Republic, attempting to use the powers of the state to prevent opposition candidates from contesting in the election.

Touadera faces challenges from six candidates, including prominent opposition figures Anicet Georges Dologuélé and Henri Marie Dondra, both former prime ministers. Dologuélé served as prime minister from 1999 to 2001 and ran against Touadera in elections in 2015 and 2020, finishing as the runner up in 2020 with 21.6 percent of the vote.

The election is being held without the main opposition coalition, the Republican Bloc for the Defense of the Constitution, which said in October that it will boycott the election after denouncing what it called an unequal political environment. Neither Dologuélé nor Dondra are part of the boycotting coalition.

Campaigning began on 13 December 2025, with both Dologuélé and Dondra accusing authorities of hindering their campaign activities through travel restrictions and preventing related events, which was denied by officials of the United Hearts Movement.

While Touadera held rallies in Bangui’s stadium, his top two critics had to make do with neighbourhood walkabouts and events in schools or their party offices. Dologuele and Dondra also faced the prospect of being barred from standing over allegations they held another country’s citizenship.

Touadera’s 2023 constitutional change introduced the requirement that candidates be single nationals. Although the courts rejected the bans, Dologuélé was stripped of his CAR passport in mid October even after giving up his French citizenship, prompting him to file a complaint with the UN human rights office.

Touadera is one of Russia’s closest allies in Africa, and analysts say a third term win for him would likely consolidate Russia’s security and economic interests in the country even as Moscow faces growing scrutiny over its mercenaries’ roles in Africa. The Central African Republic was among the first in Africa to welcome Russia backed forces, with Moscow seeking to help protect authorities and fight armed groups.

Touadera is credited with spearheading some economic development compared with his predecessors, with new roads and highways built where there were previously none, but the World Bank still ranks CAR’s economy as stagnant. Support from a United Nations peacekeeping force, Rwandan troops and Russian Wagner mercenaries has helped to reduce violence in recent years.

“Our country has suffered greatly from brutal regime changes, a cycle that repeats itself every ten years. I call on the people of the Central African Republic to choose the stability of institutions and a prosperous Central African Republic,” Touadera told the Associated Press in a recent interview.

Dologuélé promised in his campaign to “restore a damaged Central African Republic,” with priorities including sustained peace and economic recovery based on agriculture and other key sectors. “President Touadera destroyed everything. Our programme is a solid summary to get the country out of poverty. What country is this that produces nothing and exports almost nothing, except beer? We must revive the economy,” he said.

Touadera, who has been in office since 2016, is likely to win the first round of voting. However, if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, a runoff election will be held.

Observers and opposition figures have raised concerns about the credibility of the upcoming elections, with reports highlighting logistical delays, incomplete voter rolls, and the closure of registration centres in conflict affected areas. It is the first time in decades that the election includes presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections.