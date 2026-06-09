Central African Republic Joins US Deportation Network as Trump Expands African Migrant Agreements

The conflict-hit nation has agreed to receive third-country nationals removed from the United States, becoming the latest African state drawn into Washington’s controversial deportation programme.

Central African Republic has agreed to receive migrants deported from the United States under a third-country arrangement, placing one of the world’s poorest and most fragile states at the centre of President Donald Trump’s expanding deportation strategy.

The deal was discussed during a May 18 meeting in Bangui between Central African officials and a US delegation led by Christian Jové Ehrhardt, deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, according to two sources familiar with the matter. A Central African government official confirmed the agreement, telling Reuters: “Central African Republic will indeed take in, within the framework of agreements with the US, immigrants deported by American authorities.”

Neither source disclosed how many migrants could be sent to the country, their nationalities or when deportation flights might begin. However, a US district court case revealed preparations were already underway. On May 22, Judge Lee Rosenthal temporarily blocked the deportation of a Turkish national after learning that immigration officials planned to remove the individual to Central African Republic on May 26.

The arrangement places Bangui alongside a growing list of African states that have either accepted or discussed receiving deportees who are not their citizens, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Uganda and Ghana. The deals have become a defining feature of Trump’s immigration strategy as his administration seeks to increase deportations and reduce legal obstacles to removals.

Earlier reporting by Accra Street Journal highlighted that the policy has drawn mounting criticism from human rights organisations and Democratic lawmakers. Advocacy groups recently filed a complaint with the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights over deportations to Equatorial Guinea, arguing that migrants who had secured legal protections in the US were being transferred to countries where they had no established connections. A report by Democratic staff on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee found that more than $32 million had been paid to five countries to facilitate third-country deportations, with some transfers costing more than $1 million per deportee.

The Trump administration has rejected such criticism, maintaining that deportees receive due process and that removals comply with US law. The Department of Homeland Security says the programme forms part of a broader effort to strengthen border security.

For Central African Republic, where President Faustin-Archange Touadéra secured a third term in December elections and has relied heavily on Russian security support to combat armed groups, the agreement comes as his government seeks to deepen international partnerships. Analysts say smaller African states may see cooperation on migration as a way to strengthen relations with Washington at a time when US foreign policy is placing increasing emphasis on migration management and security cooperation. An International Organization for Migration official confirmed the agency would assist deportees arriving in Central African Republic. The US has awarded $85 million to the IOM this year for operations in the country.