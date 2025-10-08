Central African Republic Joins Africa Finance Corporation as 46th Member

The Central African Republic (CAR) has officially joined the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), becoming the organization’s 46th member state and further expanding the pan-African investment network. The move aims to accelerate CAR’s national development agenda through access to AFC’s sector expertise, innovative financing solutions, and global partnerships.

Rich in natural resources including diamonds, gold, and timber, CAR is seeking to leverage its wealth to drive infrastructure-led economic growth. Membership in AFC provides the country a platform to invest in critical sectors such as energy, transport, and natural resource development, translating its natural assets into inclusive growth.

“Joining membership of Africa Finance Corporation represents a new chapter in the Central African Republic’s development journey,” said Hon. Hervé Ndoba, Minister of Finance and Budget, CAR. “The Corporation’s expertise in the mining and renewables sectors is precisely what the country needs, and we are proud to partner on our shared vision of industrial growth and infrastructure-led development.”

AFC has a track record of structuring and financing complex projects across Africa, helping resource-rich nations develop their value chains while fostering sustainable development in local communities. The corporation’s approach emphasizes bankable projects that create jobs, promote industrialization, and strengthen regional integration.

“We warmly welcome the Central African Republic as our latest member country,” said Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC. “As one of Africa’s most resource-rich nations, CAR has the potential to transform its natural wealth into economic prosperity. We look forward to partnering on transformational infrastructure projects that drive job creation, industrialization, and regional connectivity.”

With CAR’s accession, AFC now spans 46 member states and has invested over $15 billion in 36 African countries since its founding in 2007. The corporation continues to focus on infrastructure solutions in power, transport, natural resources, heavy industry, and telecommunications.

But here’s the challenge CAR faces. The country has been plagued by political instability, armed conflict, and weak governance for years, making it one of the world’s poorest nations despite its mineral wealth. Infrastructure is severely underdeveloped, with limited electricity access, poor road networks, and minimal industrial capacity. The question isn’t whether CAR needs AFC’s expertise but whether the operating environment can support the kind of large-scale infrastructure projects that AFC typically finances.

Resource-rich countries often struggle to translate natural wealth into broad-based prosperity. Without robust institutions, transparent governance, and security guarantees, even well-designed infrastructure projects can fail to deliver lasting benefits. CAR’s membership in AFC provides access to technical expertise and financing, but success will depend on the government’s ability to create conditions where investments can take root and thrive.

For AFC, CAR represents both opportunity and risk. The corporation has successfully navigated challenging environments before, but CAR’s fragility poses unique obstacles. How AFC structures its engagements there, balancing development impact with financial prudence, will test the institution’s model of private sector-led infrastructure development in frontier markets.

If the partnership works, it could demonstrate that even countries facing severe challenges can leverage multilateral development finance for transformation. If it doesn’t, it’ll reinforce the reality that capital alone can’t overcome fundamental governance and security deficits. Either way, CAR’s membership marks an important experiment in extending infrastructure finance to Africa’s most difficult contexts.