CEMSE Pushes to Cut BOST Margin as Fuel Price Debate Heats Up

An energy advocacy group is pressing the government to strip the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) margin from the petroleum price build-up, arguing the levy has outlived its purpose and continues to inflate costs for ordinary Ghanaians.

The Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy (CEMSE) made the call as the Mahama administration prepares to implement emergency fuel price relief measures following an escalation in global crude oil prices. Cabinet directed the ministers of finance and energy to remove selected taxes and margins on petroleum products effective the next pricing window, with the intervention to run for an initial four-week period subject to review.

CEMSE Executive Director Benjamin Nsiah told Citi Business News on Sunday that the BOST margin should be among the charges targeted for removal. His argument rests on BOST’s transformation into a commercially viable entity. CEMSE’s analysis reveals the BOST margin quadrupled from 3 pesewas per litre in 2020 to 12 pesewas as of August 2025, generating over GH¢424 million annually for the state-owned company, while private petroleum industry operators now control approximately 80 percent of storage and transport capacity.

Nsiah also flagged what he described as a pattern of idle infrastructure despite the margin’s supposed purpose. He cited the Bolgatanga depot as an example of a facility that went an entire year without receiving product, questioning the justification for maintaining a consumer-funded levy to upgrade assets that are not being used. He further alleged that the margin had shifted in function, becoming a source of internal operational income rather than a vehicle for infrastructure development.

CEMSE also questioned the policy logic of BOST’s treatment relative to comparable state enterprises, noting that entities such as the Tema Oil Refinery and the Electricity Company of Ghana do not receive similar free levies.

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has pushed back firmly against any move to abolish the margin. The IES said the margin is not a typical levy but a critical funding mechanism supporting the development, maintenance, and expansion of Ghana’s petroleum infrastructure, and that BOST currently holds over 30,000 metric tonnes of petroleum products, with reserves capable of lasting more than three weeks, providing a crucial buffer amid global supply disruptions.

The IES proposed alternative relief measures, including the suspension of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy, flexibility in petrol and diesel pricing, and a reduction in the energy sector levy, citing improved fuel supply from the Tema Oil Refinery.

The debate reflects a broader tension in Ghana’s petroleum sector between immediate consumer relief and the long-term financing of critical energy infrastructure, a question authorities will need to resolve before the next pricing window opens on April 16, 2026.