Cement Prices Defy Cedi’s Strength, Hampering Construction Sector

While Ghana’s currency has appreciated significantly against the US dollar this year, cement prices have remained stubbornly high, creating a puzzling exception in an otherwise improving economic landscape for construction materials.

This anomaly is forcing project delays and frustrating contractors across the country.

Market checks reveal that while iron rods have dropped from approximately GH¢9,600 to between GH¢6,000 and GH¢7,000, and other materials like security doors and plumbing supplies have seen substantial price reductions, cement continues to defy the downward trend. Despite the cedi gaining about 40 percent against the dollar since January, a bag of cement still costs between GH¢90 and GH¢120.

The situation has left construction professionals baffled and struggling. Issah Ismaila Dambaro, a project manager at Trust Construction and Supply Services, reports that business has slowed dramatically as clients postpone projects waiting for prices to drop. “Over the last three months we hardly got a call or a job,” he explained, noting that many clients with financial commitments are suspending work until prices ease.

This price persistence comes despite government efforts to regulate the sector through Legislative Instrument 2480, which was gazetted in late 2023 to promote pricing transparency. The regulation requires manufacturers to disclose ex-factory prices, but has yet to yield the intended results.

Industry experts point to Ghana’s heavy reliance on imported clinker as a key factor. As Africa’s largest clinker importer, bringing in $289 million worth in 2023, the sector remains vulnerable to global market fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. This dependence persists even though all other cement components are available locally.

Some hope rests on new technologies like Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3), which could reduce clinker use by almost half. While some manufacturers have begun adopting this technology, the promised price reductions have yet to materialize in the market.

The high cement prices have contributed to a contraction in Ghana’s construction sector, which declined by 2.8 percent in 2023 after a 4 percent drop the previous year. This directly impacts Ghana’s ability to address its housing deficit, which remains the largest in West Africa at 1.8 million units.

As the government pursues infrastructure development and affordable housing initiatives, experts are calling for urgent review of cement production costs and pricing mechanisms to align with the broader economic improvements being experienced elsewhere in the construction materials market.