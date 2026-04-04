Celebrity Beauty Brands Charge Up to 334% Above Drugstore Prices

Consumers buying celebrity beauty products pay anywhere from two to four times the price of equivalent drugstore alternatives, according to a new pricing analysis by women’s fashion brand Kaiia, which compared products across foundations, concealers, serums, blushes, and lip treatments from nine major star-owned beauty lines.

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN by Kim topped the ranking at 334% above comparable drugstore options, with an average product price of $69.50 against a $16.00 drugstore equivalent. The brand closed in June 2025, absorbed into Kardashian’s $4 billion lifestyle empire Skims following the acquisition of Coty’s minority stake in the business. The shutdown highlighted the difficulty of sustaining a celebrity-driven beauty brand in a crowded and price-sensitive market.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty came second at a 314% markup, with an average price of $30.78. Fenty Beauty has estimated 2025 revenue reaching $600 million, driven by its wide shade range and global cultural reach, making it an outlier that has managed to justify premium pricing through consistent product innovation.

Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs registered a 236% premium, partly reflecting its vegan and cruelty-free positioning, while Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics came in at 180% and 179% respectively. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Jennifer Lopez’s JLo Beauty, and Scarlett Johansson’s The Outset all fell in the 157% to 175% range.

At the bottom of the premium scale sits Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, which carried a 102% markup, the closest any brand in the study came to drugstore-level pricing. Rhode reported $212 million in net sales in the 12 months ended March 31, 2025, and more than doubled its consumer base over that period. In May 2025, e.l.f. Beauty acquired Rhode in a deal valued at $1 billion, with Bieber remaining as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation.

Trend analysts at Kaiia noted that celebrity lines are not designed to compete with drugstore products on price. “Most celebrity beauty lines are not trying to compete with drugstore brands at all,” the analysts said. “The higher pricing is the point. It signals exclusivity, even when the formula is nearly identical to something on the shelf at Target.”

McKinsey research found that consumers increasingly scrutinise the perceived value of beauty products, with executives identifying this as the biggest theme shaping the industry. The same research found that only three founder-led brands from the last 20 years scaled beyond $1 billion: Fenty Beauty, The Ordinary, and Charlotte Tilbury, underscoring how rare commercial durability is in the celebrity beauty space despite its pricing power.

The divergence between brand value and product cost appears set to widen. A well-known founder can help boost brand awareness from the start and act as a visible billboard, but can also limit growth through overexposure, according to McKinsey analysts, who found measurable consumer pushback against some celebrity-founded lines.

For shoppers weighing the celebrity premium, the data suggests the price gap has little to do with formulation and much to do with the name on the packaging.