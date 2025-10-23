Celebrating a Decade of Impact: IFED Global to Host Africa Youth Festival

Innovation for Empowerment and Development (IFED Global) is marking its 10th anniversary by gathering young people from across the African continent for the transformative Africa Youth Festival.

This milestone celebration follows a decade of impactful youth-centered activities, including the International Youth Diplomacy and Global Junior Model United Nations Conference.

In partnership with the National Youth Authority and the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), IFED Global will host 2,000 young Africans—including students, entrepreneurs, and young professionals—for a five-day festival.

Festival Details

The festival is scheduled from November 5th to 9th, 2025, with the main events taking place at the University of Ghana, Legon. The Opening Ceremony will be held at The AVI Event Centre in Accra, Ghana.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Reflect, Review & Reset: Igniting the Future of Africa’s Youth,” creating a platform for dialogue, skill development, and cultural exchange.

High-Impact Skill Development

A central component of the festival is intensive skill development across ten career fields. To ensure the training is market-relevant, IFED Global has partnered with institutions to create a cutting-edge curriculum. Participants have been strategically selected to meet the following career quota:

1. Vocational and Technical Skills enhancement programme – 10%

2.Creative Arts Talents Enhancement Programme – 10%

3.Youth in Agribusiness Programme – 10%

4.Women’s Wealth-Building Training Programme – 5%

5.Healthcare Innovation and Skill Enhancement- 10%

6.Social, Developmental and Climate Action Skills Enhancement – 10%

7.Information, Communication & Technology Skills Enhancement– 10%

8.Entrepreneurship Training Programme – 15%

9.Governance and Leadership Training Programme – 10%

10. Model United Nations (MUN) and Diplomacy Training – 10%

IFED Global expresses gratitude for the curriculum and training support from partners including ALX, HO2WO, A&P Intern Connect, and the UGBS Entrepreneurship Hub.

Presidential Endorsement and Key Speakers

The festival has secured a major endorsement from the Office of the President. His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama has delegated the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment to represent him at the opening ceremony on November 5, 2025, and has pledged the government’s support. This marks the first major governmental endorsement for this pan-African youth initiative.

The festival will feature a powerful line-up of leaders from business, politics, and banking, including:

Hon. George Opare Addo (Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment)

Mr. Farihan Alhassan, MD of Ghana Commercial Bank

Mr. Julius Neequaye, CEO of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA)

Kofi Amoa-Abban, CEO of Rigworld Group

Mr. Afetsi Awoonor, CEO-BOST

IFED Global also anticipates support from some corporate bodies in ensuring the success of the event.

Cultural Exchange and Networking

Beyond the intensive training, the festival features vibrant social and networking activities:

Global Village & Musical Concert: An unforgettable celebration with electrifying performances by delegates and top African artistes.

Advocacy: The platform will lead campaigns against drug abuse and the negative influences of social media.

The African Market: Vibrant exhibitions showcasing youth innovation in tech, fashion, and crafts from various countries, fostering cross-cultural exchange.

Africa Youth Games: Uniting youth through sports competitions like football, athletics, and basketball.

Afro Jollof Battle: A lively culinary contest highlighting regional cuisine.

The festival will conclude on November 8th and 9th. Delegates will first immerse themselves in Ghana’s rich heritage with a tour exploring coastal forts, traditional villages, and Accra city landmarks (like Black Star Square and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum).

The festival will then conclude with a Grand Celebration to honour outstanding participants and celebrate collective achievements in a dinner and awards.