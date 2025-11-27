Celebrating 50 Years of Ghanaian Music: Iconic Artists to Perform at MUSIGA Golden Jubilee on November 29, 2025”

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is gearing up for a landmark celebration as it marks its 50th anniversary with a Golden Jubilee Soiree on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel. The gala will be held under the esteemed auspices of the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, promising an unforgettable night of music, culture, and celebration.

The evening will feature performances by some of Ghana’s most iconic artists, including highlife pioneers Pat Thomas and Smart Nkansah, soul-stirring vocalist Asabea, palmwine highlife sensation Kwanpa, and internationally acclaimed Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni. Guests will be treated to a vibrant blend of traditional and contemporary sounds that reflect Ghana’s rich musical heritage.

The Golden Jubilee Soiree follows the 3rd MUSIGA Biennial Conference, which took place on November 28–29 at the Bethel Heights Hotel, Madina. The conference, MUSIGA’s highest decision-making assembly, convened executives and music stakeholders nationwide to discuss strategies for driving innovation and sustainable growth in the Ghanaian music industry.

MUSIGA President Bess Simons emphasized the significance of the milestone, stating, “Fifty years in the life of an organization comes once, and it’s a significant milestone. We are committed to advancing the welfare of musicians and developing the music industry while promoting our culture.”

Founded in 1975, MUSIGA has championed the rights of Ghanaian musicians, nurtured artistic talent, and fostered multiple music genres. The Golden Jubilee celebration not only honors this legacy but also highlights the Union’s vision for the next fifty years of growth and excellence.

The event will also recognize individuals and organizations that have contributed significantly to the music industry, bringing together diplomats, government officials, industry leaders, and creative stakeholders. Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ghana Tourism Authority, and several corporate partners, the Golden Jubilee promises to be a defining moment in Ghana’s musical history.