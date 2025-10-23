Celebrate Champagne Day With Curated Experiences and a Touch of French Chic – From Moët & Chandon With Love!

More champagne, s’il vous plaît ! With a legacy spanning century and a name synonymous with the world’s most iconic celebrations, Moët & Chandon returns this October to lead a dazzling array of Champagne Day experiences across Africa and the Middle East, turning each toast into a tribute to craft, heritage, and joie de vivre.

Since 1743, Moët & Chandon’s mastery of winemaking – or savoir-faire – has been passed down from founding father Claude Moët to generations of cellar masters, building a legacy of excellence rooted in knowledge of tradition, terroir, and innovation. Over 300 years later, Moët & Chandon continues to refine its craft and shape the future as it shares the joy of champagne with the world, from Epernay to Africa, with love.

Moët & Chandon is the largest producer in the region, with 1,190 hectares of vineyards and 28 km of underground cellars serving as the canvas for years of experimentation and a deep-rooted respect for nature. Through its Natura Nostra programme, Moët & Chandon champions biodiversity and regenerative viticulture, addressing the challenges of climate change whilst ensuring that the magic of champagne can be enjoyed for generations to come.

Over the 24th – 26th October, we raise a glass to Champagne Day, celebrating the Maison that brought this effervescent tradition to life. For those looking to socialize in style, experiences set to inspire will be taking place across the city of Accra from Shogun restaurant to Saint Pablo’s restaurant, toasting Champagne Day with a steady stream of Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial. Expect carefully curated menus with a touch of French chic, as each venue invites you to pay homage to Moët & Chandon’s illustrious history and Savoir Fête in a flurry of red and white.

“Each bottle of Moët & Chandon whispers a tale – of artistry, nature, and joie de vivre. On Champagne Day, we celebrate this cherished heritage, honor our deep roots and our raison d’être for a sustainable future. We invite you to raise a glass of Champagne with us, from Moët & Chandon with love!” says Aimee Kellen, Regional Marketing Director, Moët Hennessy Middle East & Africa.

Life is better shared – toast to Champagne Day in the company of your closest, and of course, in quintessential style. To book your table or for more information on the experiences taking place in Accra please contact +233241081883 Christopher Opara.

ABOUT MOËT & CHANDON

Moët & Chandon was founded in 1743 by Claude Moët and elevated to international renown by his descendant, Jean-Remy Moët, who dreamt of “sharing the effervescence of Champagne with the world.”

From royal court to red carpet, Studio 54 to Grand Slams, Moët & Chandon has been bringing people together around thrilling, extraordinary moments. With the largest, most diverse vineyards in the region, the House offers a universal & versatile portfolio of champagnes for every occasion and palate.

Easy to love, each creation in white and rosé – from the iconic Moët Impérial to the refined Grand Vintage Collection, from the refreshing Moët Ice Impérial to the gentle Nectar Impérial, and the multilayered Collection Impériale, the newest expression of the House’s art of Haute Oenologie – dazzles and delights with a broad spectrum of flavours and aromas to capture the astonishing breadth of its terroir.

Through Natura Nostra, Moët & Chandon’s long-term sustainability program, the House works to protect biodiversity in the region and, since 2009, Moët & Chandon also supports philanthropic initiatives through Toast for a Cause. For nearly three centuries, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to mark both significant events in history and personal celebrations, enhancing each toast with the spark of effervescence.