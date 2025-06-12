CEIBS GEMBA Students Donate Solar-Powered Water Station to Ghanaian School

A cohort of 101 executives from the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) Global EMBA programme has commissioned a solar-powered water station for Amrahia Community School in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region, addressing chronic water access challenges while demonstrating the practical application of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

The project, executed by students from 27 countries during their “Doing Business in Africa” module, replaces unreliable water sources with a sustainable system featuring solar panels to eliminate electricity costs. The beneficiary institution—a non-profit basic school operated by International Needs Ghana since 1993—has educated thousands of students despite persistent infrastructure gaps.

“Water scarcity shouldn’t hinder education,” said Rev. Cronwell Awadey, Executive Director of International Needs Ghana, during the handover ceremony. He noted the timing was critical given rising water costs, expressing hope for continued collaboration with CEIBS.

Professor Gordon Adomdza, Director of CEIBS Africa, highlighted the initiative’s alignment with the school’s ESG-focused curriculum: “This exemplifies how leaders operationalize sustainability for tangible impact.” Class spokesperson Zakaria Boughalem detailed the project’s execution model—emphasizing robust design, preventative maintenance plans, and rapid deployment using local contractors—as a replicable template for African development.

The event, attended by alumni, community leaders, and students, included cultural performances celebrating the partnership. The cohort has challenged African businesses to adopt similar high-impact interventions, framing ESG not as philanthropy but as strategic imperative for lasting change.