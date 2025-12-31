Cedi’s Christmas Rally Brings Mixed Blessings for Ghana’s Economy

The Ghana cedi delivered an unexpected Christmas gift to importers and travelers this festive season, strengthening substantially against major currencies in a reversal that has sparked both celebration and concern among economists and business operators.

Bank of Ghana interbank data shows the local currency appreciated markedly during the final week of December 2025, with the dollar exchange rate dropping from approximately GH¢11.35 on December 24 to around GH¢10.65 by December 29, before settling near GH¢10.95 on December 30.

This performance represents a dramatic shift from historical patterns, where the cedi typically weakened during December as demand for foreign exchange surged alongside holiday spending and year end business settlements.

Festive Season Strength

The appreciation extended beyond the dollar to encompass other major trading currencies. The British pound sterling declined from approximately GH¢15.30 on December 24 to around GH¢14.91 by December 29, according to central bank figures. The euro similarly eased from about GH¢13.37 to lower levels across the same period.

Market observers noted the movement was particularly striking given that December usually sees heightened forex demand from businesses settling annual obligations, travelers purchasing foreign currency for trips abroad, and parents paying tuition fees for children studying overseas.

The cedi’s cumulative appreciation over 2025 stands at approximately 25 percent against the dollar, marking one of the strongest annual performances for the currency in recent decades and positioning Ghana as home to one of the best performing currencies globally this year, according to international currency tracking platforms.

Multiple Drivers Behind Currency Gains

The cedi’s Christmas strength appears to stem from a confluence of factors rather than a single dominant force. International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme inflows have played a supporting role, with the Fund’s Executive Board completing Ghana’s fifth review on December 17 and approving immediate disbursement of approximately US$385 million. This brought total disbursements under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to roughly US$2.8 billion since programme approval in May 2023.

Seasonal dynamics also contributed to the appreciation. The Christmas period traditionally sees reduced trading activity as businesses close for holidays, offices operate skeleton staff, and import demand moderates temporarily. This slowdown in forex requirements eases pressure on the cedi and allows supply side factors to drive exchange rate movements.

Remittance inflows from Ghanaians living abroad traditionally peak in December as diaspora residents send financial support home for family celebrations and year end obligations. These transfers boost dollar supply in the local market, providing additional support for the currency.

Ghana’s external sector performance throughout 2025 created favorable foundations for the Christmas appreciation. Robust gold and cocoa exports strengthened the current account, while gross international reserves exceeded US$11 billion by year end, providing approximately 4.8 months of import cover and surpassing IMF programme targets.

The Bank of Ghana’s Gold for Reserves programme, which involves purchasing domestically produced gold to build foreign exchange buffers, contributed to reserve accumulation and provided the central bank with enhanced capacity to manage currency volatility.

Benefits for Importers and Price Stability

The stronger cedi delivers tangible advantages for businesses and consumers dependent on imported goods. Fuel importers, manufacturers sourcing raw materials from abroad, and retailers bringing in consumer products all benefit from reduced cedi costs for dollar denominated purchases.

These savings can translate into slower price increases for end consumers, supporting the Bank of Ghana’s inflation targeting objectives. Ghana achieved single digit inflation for the first time in four years during 2025, with the rate declining from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 8 percent by October 2025.

Currency stability contributed significantly to this disinflation process by reducing imported inflation pressures and anchoring price expectations. The Christmas appreciation reinforces this trend and potentially creates space for further monetary policy easing by the central bank.

Households also benefit through reduced costs for overseas remittances sent by family members, lower prices for imported goods, and enhanced purchasing power when traveling abroad for business or leisure.

Challenges for Export Competitiveness

However, the cedi’s strength creates complications for Ghana’s export oriented sectors. Gold mining companies, cocoa producers, and non traditional exporters all receive fewer cedis for every dollar earned from international sales when the local currency appreciates.

This dynamic can squeeze profit margins for exporters, particularly those with significant cedi denominated operating costs including labor, local supplies, and utility expenses. Companies may face pressure to reduce costs, defer investments, or potentially scale back production if currency trends undermine export competitiveness.

The IMF has cautioned about excessive cedi appreciation affecting export sectors. In October 2025, the Fund’s African Department Director noted that while stabilization was positive, authorities needed to ensure the appreciation did not become too frothy and harm competitiveness.

The Bank of Ghana injected approximately US$1.4 billion into currency markets during the first quarter of 2025, followed by an additional US$2 billion in the second quarter. However, the central bank subsequently reduced interventions as import demand surged following the cedi’s appreciation, seeking to balance support for exporters with constraints on importers.

Revenue Implications for Government

The cedi’s strength carries fiscal consequences beyond export earnings. Import duties represent a significant revenue source for government, but these collections partly depend on the cedi value of imported goods at the time customs duties are assessed and paid.

When the cedi appreciates, the local currency equivalent of imports declines, potentially reducing duty collections even if import volumes remain stable or increase. This creates an additional challenge for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as it pursues ambitious domestic revenue targets outlined in the 2026 budget.

The Ministry of Finance projected non oil tax revenue of 9.1 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2026, up from 8.7 percent achieved through September 2025. Maintaining this trajectory requires sustained improvements in tax administration, compliance, and collection efficiency across all revenue streams including import related duties.

Export based revenue streams face similar pressures. Government receives royalties, corporate taxes, and other payments from mining and cocoa sectors based partly on cedi denominated earnings. Currency appreciation that reduces these cedi earnings translates into lower government revenues unless compensated by higher international commodity prices or increased production volumes.

Sustainability Questions Linger

The durability of the cedi’s Christmas gains remains uncertain as Ghana enters 2026. Several factors could influence currency trends in coming months, including international commodity price movements for gold and cocoa, Ghana’s key foreign exchange earning exports.

Import demand patterns will prove crucial, particularly whether businesses that deferred purchases during late 2025 return aggressively to forex markets in early 2026 to replenish inventories and meet contracted obligations.

The Bank of Ghana faces delicate balancing decisions regarding forex market interventions. Excessive support for the cedi risks depleting reserves and creating artificial exchange rate levels that prove unsustainable, while insufficient intervention could allow volatility that disrupts business planning and economic stability.

Monetary policy coordination presents another consideration. The central bank has begun cautiously easing its policy rate following inflation’s decline to single digits, reducing the rate from 28 percent in early 2025 to 21.5 percent by year end. Further easing could affect capital flows and currency dynamics if domestic interest rates become less attractive relative to foreign alternatives.

External developments including global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions, and policy decisions by major central banks will continue influencing investor sentiment toward emerging market currencies including the cedi.

Policy Coordination Imperative

The cedi’s Christmas performance underscores the complex trade offs facing Ghanaian policymakers as they navigate between competing priorities of currency stability, export competitiveness, inflation control, and revenue mobilization.

Achieving optimal outcomes requires close coordination between fiscal policy managed by the Ministry of Finance, monetary policy implemented by the Bank of Ghana, and structural reforms addressing competitiveness challenges in key sectors.

The government’s 2026 budget emphasized continued fiscal discipline with a programmed primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP, alignment with IMF programme commitments, and sustained focus on domestic revenue mobilization to reduce dependence on external borrowing.

These fiscal anchors support currency stability by reinforcing investor confidence and reducing pressures for monetary financing of budget deficits. However, maintaining discipline while addressing development needs and social protection requirements demands careful expenditure prioritization and sustained reform implementation.

The Bank of Ghana’s challenge involves preserving inflation gains while supporting economic growth through gradual monetary easing, maintaining adequate foreign exchange reserves to manage volatility, and ensuring the currency reflects market fundamentals rather than speculative pressures or artificial interventions.

Structural competitiveness reforms spanning infrastructure improvements, energy sector efficiency, digital transformation, and skills development can help exporters maintain profitability despite currency appreciation by reducing production costs and enhancing productivity.

The cedi’s festive season rally has delivered welcome relief to many Ghanaians, but whether these gains prove sustainable and balanced against broader economic objectives will become clearer as 2026 unfolds and policy choices crystallize.