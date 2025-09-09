Cedi’s 12-Plus Rate More Sustainable Than Earlier Levels

Ghana’s currency slide beyond 12 cedis per dollar represents necessary adjustment rather than economic alarm, according to financial sector analysis highlighting the unsustainable nature of previous exchange rate levels.

Joe Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, attributed recent cedi fluctuations to deliberate Bank of Ghana measures, arguing that earlier strength around 10-11 cedis was artificially maintained through central bank interventions.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Point of View program, Jackson explained that the cedi’s previous performance created misleading economic confidence. The earlier exchange rate levels, while psychologically appealing, masked underlying vulnerabilities that could have generated future economic challenges.

The cedi traded at 12.13 per dollar as of September 9, 2025, representing ongoing pressure from import demand and individual dollar purchases. Currency data shows the 30-day trading range between 10.55 and 12.10 cedis per dollar, with a 14.69% monthly decline.

Jackson emphasized that current exchange rates above 12 cedis provide more defensible positions for monetary authorities than previous levels. “It is my opinion that the rate of 12 plus is a far more defensible position for the Central Bank than 10.5,” he stated during recent media appearances.

The financial expert stressed that artificial currency strength through central bank intervention creates economic distortions. Market-driven exchange rates, while challenging for importers and traders, establish more realistic foundations for sustainable economic management.

Economic data confirms the cedi’s 12.87% monthly weakness, though the currency maintains 24% annual gains, demonstrating resilience amid ongoing volatility. This performance pattern suggests underlying economic factors supporting longer-term currency stability.

Retail foreign exchange markets continue reflecting supply-demand imbalances. Forex bureaus in Accra purchase dollars at 13.00 cedis while selling at 13.35 cedis, creating significant premiums above official Bank of Ghana rates of 12.04-12.06 cedis per dollar.

These persistent gaps between retail and official exchange rates highlight ongoing dollar demand pressures from importers, individuals, and businesses requiring foreign currency for operations. The premium suggests continued market expectations of further cedi weakness.

Jackson’s analysis contradicts popular sentiment favoring stronger cedi performance. Public opinion typically views currency appreciation as positive economic development, though economists argue that artificially strong currencies can undermine export competitiveness and economic balance.

Currency overvaluation creates multiple economic risks including reduced export revenues, increased import dependency, and potential balance of payments pressures. Ghana’s export-dependent economy requires competitive exchange rates to maintain international market access.

The debate over optimal exchange rate levels reflects broader economic policy challenges facing Ghana. Monetary authorities must balance currency stability against economic competitiveness while managing inflation expectations and investor confidence.

Previous analysis by Jackson noted the cedi’s 18% appreciation from earlier highs of 14.69 cedis per dollar, highlighting the currency’s volatile trading patterns throughout 2025. These fluctuations demonstrate ongoing market uncertainty about appropriate valuation levels.

Recent cedi performance suggests growing market acceptance of higher exchange rates as sustainable equilibrium levels. While challenging for import-dependent sectors, realistic currency pricing supports long-term economic stability and reduces intervention pressures on monetary authorities.

Ghana’s broader economic context includes ongoing International Monetary Fund program implementation, debt restructuring efforts, and fiscal consolidation measures. These factors influence currency performance alongside traditional supply-demand dynamics in foreign exchange markets.

The sustainability argument for current cedi levels assumes continued economic policy discipline and reduced need for central bank market intervention. Success requires maintaining fiscal balance while supporting economic growth through competitive exchange rate policies.