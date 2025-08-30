Cedi Weakness Set to Drive Fuel Price Surge Despite Global Oil Drop

Ghana’s weakening currency threatens to push petroleum prices sharply higher from September, potentially derailing the country’s progress toward single-digit inflation by year-end.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies projects petrol prices will climb between 3.86 and 5.40 percent, bringing the average cost per litre to around 13.67 cedis. Diesel faces a 3.39 percent increase to approximately 14.35 cedis per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas could jump 4.57 percent per kilogram.

These increases come despite favorable movements in global crude markets. International petrol prices fell 0.45 percent during the review period, with diesel dropping 3.73 percent and LPG declining 1.73 percent. However, the cedi’s steep slide against the dollar has overwhelmed these gains for Ghanaian consumers.

The local currency weakened from 10.71 cedis per dollar to 11.20 cedis over the past month, marking a 3.98 percent depreciation. This represents the sharpest monthly decline since January and highlights persistent pressure on Ghana’s foreign exchange market.

Rising fuel costs threaten to reverse hard-won progress on inflation, which has fallen from 23.5 percent at the start of the year to 12.1 percent in August. Economic analysts had predicted single-digit inflation by December, but currency volatility now casts doubt on that timeline.

The potential price hikes could ripple through Ghana’s economy, affecting transportation costs and the price of goods and services. Households already stretched by previous inflationary pressures may face renewed budget constraints as fuel expenses climb.

Ghana’s dependence on imported petroleum products makes domestic prices vulnerable to exchange rate fluctuations, even when global oil markets remain stable. The current situation underscores the challenge facing policymakers as they balance currency stability with economic growth objectives.

For consumers who have enjoyed some relief from falling prices in recent months, the projected increases signal a return to cost pressures that have defined much of Ghana’s economic landscape over the past two years.