Cedi Tops Africa Currency Rankings Despite Recent Pressures

Ghana’s cedi has secured its position as Africa’s best-performing currency through the first eight months of 2025, according to the World Bank’s latest Africa Pulse report released this month. But the currency’s impressive run now faces fresh challenges as seasonal and political pressures begin to mount.

The cedi appreciated by more than 20 percent year to date over the first eight months of 2025, a stunning reversal from 2024 when it depreciated by 19 percent and ranked among the continent’s worst performers. The turnaround reflects what analysts describe as a combination of disciplined policymaking and favorable external conditions.

Tight monetary and fiscal policy played crucial roles in stabilizing the currency, according to the World Bank. Rising export revenues, particularly from higher cocoa and gold prices, pumped much-needed dollars into the economy. Meanwhile, improved market sentiment following Ghana’s successful debt restructuring process gave investors renewed confidence in the local currency.

The performance puts Ghana ahead of other African economies battling currency volatility. Zambia’s kwacha came in second with 16 percent appreciation, driven by its own debt restructuring progress and lower oil import costs. Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda also saw their currencies gain ground, though more modestly, supported by stronger exports and recovering investor interest.

What makes Ghana’s achievement particularly striking isn’t just the scale of appreciation but the speed of recovery. The cedi went from being one of Africa’s weakest currencies in 2024 to its strongest in less than a year, a transformation that caught many market watchers by surprise.

The World Bank attributes the broader continental currency strength to several factors: a weaker US dollar, higher commodity prices, and more accommodative global financial conditions. These tailwinds helped reduce inflationary pressures across Africa and stabilized domestic markets, creating an environment where currencies could recover.

However, the cedi’s remarkable rally has hit some turbulence in recent weeks. Businesses restocking inventories for the Christmas season have increased demand for foreign exchange, while election year spending expectations add another layer of pressure. The currency’s slight dip signals that maintaining stability won’t be automatic.

The Bank of Ghana announced plans to commence foreign exchange intermediation under its Domestic Gold Purchase Programme beginning in October 2025, with up to $1.15 billion set to be sold. The central bank says these sales will be conducted twice weekly on a spot basis, aiming to ease market pressures and keep the cedi grounded.

This intervention highlights a key reality: even Africa’s top-performing currency remains vulnerable to both external shocks and domestic dynamics. Sustaining the gains will require continued discipline, analysts caution. The government must maintain tight fiscal control while avoiding the temptation to loosen spending ahead of elections.

Structural reforms also remain critical. Ghana’s export base, while currently strong thanks to elevated commodity prices, needs diversification to reduce vulnerability to price swings. The external position looks solid now, but maintaining adequate foreign reserves requires consistent policy implementation.

The cedi’s success story offers lessons for other African economies struggling with currency instability. Sound macroeconomic management combined with credible debt restructuring can restore market confidence relatively quickly. But it also underscores how fragile that confidence remains, requiring constant attention to maintain.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the strong cedi brings tangible benefits: lower import costs, reduced inflationary pressure, and greater purchasing power. Whether these gains persist through the remainder of 2025 will depend on how well policymakers navigate the pressures ahead, particularly as the country heads toward elections and the Christmas season strains foreign exchange markets.

The World Bank’s Africa Pulse report serves as both validation of Ghana’s policy choices and a reminder that currency stability requires ongoing vigilance. Africa’s best-performing currency of 2025 has earned its title, but keeping it demands the same discipline that made the turnaround possible in the first place.