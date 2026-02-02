Cedi Strength Reflects Prudent Monetary Policy and Improved Reserves, Says BoG Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has attributed the strong performance of the Ghana cedi to favourable global conditions, prudent monetary policy and effective liquidity management.

Dr Asiama stated that improved reserve accumulation provided crucial buffers for the local currency. The cedi strengthened against major trading currencies in 2025 and has remained relatively stable in the opening weeks of 2026, he noted.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Ghana cedi emerged as Africa’s best-performing currency in 2025, appreciating by more than 40 percent against the United States dollar over the year. The performance marked a historic turnaround for the currency, which had faced severe pressures in recent years.

By the end of 2025, the Bank of Ghana had built international reserves of nearly 14 billion dollars, providing additional support for currency stability. The cedi traded at approximately 10.45 cedis to the dollar on the interbank market at year end, compared with rates above 16 cedis to the dollar in early 2025.

The currency’s recovery has been attributed to strategic policy interventions, including the domestic Gold for Reserve programme, fiscal adjustments under the IMF-supported Extended Credit Facility, and relative stabilisation in global markets. The Bank of Ghana injected approximately 10 billion dollars into the foreign exchange market in 2025 through the Gold for Reserve initiative.

Gold holdings at the Bank of Ghana reached 38.04 tonnes by October 2025, a substantial increase from 8.78 tonnes held in May 2023. The accumulation, managed by the Ghana Gold Board, has provided the central bank with hard asset buffers that reduce reliance on dollar reserves.

However, the cedi has experienced modest depreciation in early 2026, trading at approximately 10.88 cedis to the dollar on the interbank market in late January, representing a decline of roughly four percent from year-end levels. The Bank of Ghana has described this movement as normal and short term.

Dr Asiama has emphasised that the central bank’s policy decisions remain data-driven and forward-looking, with firm commitment to maintaining stability. The bank responds to evidence, risks and medium-term outlook for price and financial stability, not to pressure or speculation, he stated.