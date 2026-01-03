Cedi Stability Must Transform Into Industrial Growth, Bright Simons Warns

Ghana’s cedi has achieved its best performance in over three decades, offering a rare political victory for Finance Ministry and Bank of Ghana (BoG) officials, but technology and policy analyst Bright Simons cautions that short-term currency gains must translate into sustained industrial transformation and job creation.

The cedi appreciated approximately 41 percent against the United States dollar in 2025, marking its first annual gain since at least 1994 when Bloomberg began compiling exchange rate data. The currency emerged as the best performer among 144 currencies tracked by Bloomberg after the Russian ruble.

Simons, Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, draws a crucial distinction between political accountability, which measures leaders’ ability to deliver on promises such as stabilizing the cedi, and policy accountability, which examines whether economic strategies actually foster sustainable development and social welfare. “Whilst the citizens hold the government accountable for aggregate welfare results (political accountability), the policy ecosystem holds it accountable for discrete policy performance (policy accountability),” he explains.

The analyst stresses that stabilizing the exchange rate, while politically satisfying, remains insufficient without creating conditions that attract investment, build manufacturing capacity, and generate employment opportunities. His analysis highlights how decades of exchange rate instability have undermined Ghana’s industrialization prospects despite the country’s historical success in attracting multinational manufacturers.

Following independence, major companies including Unilever, Nestle, Cadbury, Guinness, PZ, Philips, Sanyo, Volkswagen, and Siemens established operations in Ghana. Asian countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand leveraged similar strategies, attracting foreign firms that brought capital, technology, and expertise while laying groundwork for domestic industrial champions.

However, Simons argues that Ghana’s development trajectory has been severely hampered by persistent currency volatility. According to his assessment, the cedi’s erratic behavior over recent decades has positioned Ghana as a risky market for global multinationals, limiting growth in domestic manufacturing capacity despite repeated investment commitments.

To illustrate this challenge, Simons analyzed three decades of financial and operational data from Unilever Ghana, one of the country’s longest-serving multinational firms. Despite consistent local investment, the company’s performance measured in hard currency terms reveals concerning trends. Revenue fell from 111 million dollars in 1994 to just over 65 million dollars in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate of negative 1.74 percent. Shareholder equity peaked at 64.3 million dollars before plummeting to 6.3 million dollars in 2022, now standing at 15.9 million dollars.

The average net margin over the 30-year period was 5.5 percent, substantially below the 12 to 16 percent typical for successful global manufacturers. In 2020, net margin fell to negative 11 percent, with return on equity at negative 139 percent. Market capitalization rose from 19 million dollars in 2000 to over 700 million dollars in 2008, then declined to below 120 million dollars today.

Simons acknowledges that some decline resulted from the company scaling back complex operations in textiles and timber processing. However, he identifies currency volatility as the larger factor that eroded returns in dollar terms. While Unilever’s market capitalization in cedis has grown, the company remains a cautionary example for multinationals considering Ghana as a manufacturing base.

At the heart of Ghana’s industrialization challenge, Simons says, lies the exchange rate question. Short-term currency wins, while politically gratifying, prove insufficient for building long-term investor confidence. Multinational corporations require predictable and stable conditions to plan, invest, and sustainably grow manufacturing operations.

“Ghana’s industrialization problem is fundamentally an exchange rate story,” he states. “Political victories in currency management are necessary, but policy consistency over decades is what truly attracts and retains multinational manufacturers.”

The recent cedi appreciation stems from multiple factors. The establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) to regulate gold purchases from small-scale mines helped direct output into the formal economy and curb smuggling. BoG increased gold purchases, helping lift gross international reserves by 24 percent to 11.4 billion dollars as of October 2025. Global gold prices posted their strongest performance in decades, and Ghana converted that rally into tangible economic strength.

President John Dramani Mahama placed currency stability at the center of Ghana’s economic turnaround in his 2026 New Year address, highlighting the development as one of the most dramatic currency reversals in emerging market history. Inflation declined from over 23 percent at the end of 2024 to a projected single-digit figure of just above five percent by the close of 2025.

However, Simons has consistently warned that Ghana must look beyond aggregate political results to examine how policies can be sustained. In May 2025, he noted that “whilst POLITICS are about the aggregate results (the WHATs), POLICY is about the HOWs. Those of us focused on policy must look beyond the pretty results to how they can be sustained.”

The policy analyst has raised concerns about the sustainability of gold-backed currency interventions, questioning optimal reserve compositions and the risks of selling gold at lower prices when dollar strength returns. He coined the term “Katanomics” to describe the fracture between politics and policy, where voters demand aggregate results without interest in the discrete government processes that achieve them, leading politicians to seek shortcuts.

Simons argues that Ghana’s export basket continues to be composed of 80 percent commodities by value, a situation that has not improved in 30 years. He contends that the government’s attempts to boost sectoral competitiveness have not yielded substantial results due to opacity and insufficient documentation, making it impossible to learn from mistakes and improve successful approaches.

The lesson for Ghana remains clear according to the analyst. Stabilizing the cedi represents a starting point, but long-term industrialization demands sustained policy accountability. Policymakers must integrate exchange rate management with broader industrial strategy, infrastructure development, and investment incentives to create a predictable environment for both foreign and local investors.

Simons concludes that while political wins offer gratification, the real victory will emerge when cedi stability translates into industrial growth, manufacturing jobs, and meaningful economic transformation for Ghana. Without this deeper structural change, he warns, the country risks repeating historical patterns where short-term currency euphoria gives way to medium-term despair as exchange rates revert to steady depreciation.