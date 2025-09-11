Cedi Slides to GH₵13.60 Per Dollar at Forex Bureaus

The Ghana cedi extended its decline Wednesday, trading at ₵13.60 per US dollar at major forex bureaus, while sellers offered rates of ₵13.95, marking continued pressure on the local currency.

The latest rates represent a 1.5% depreciation on the buying rate and 1.45% on the selling rate from Tuesday’s levels of ₵13.40 and ₵13.75 respectively. The persistent weakness highlights the ongoing challenges facing Ghana’s currency market.

A significant gap remains between retail forex bureau rates and the Bank of Ghana’s official mid-rate, which stands at ₵12.10 per dollar. This disparity reflects continued market tensions and limited official foreign exchange supply to commercial channels.

President John Dramani Mahama, addressing the currency situation during his first media encounter Wednesday, characterized the decline as part of a natural market adjustment toward the cedi’s fair value. He explained that previous exchange rates ranging from ₵10 to ₵16 per dollar represented extremes that did not reflect economic fundamentals.

“It is dropping, but it will find its true value,” Mahama stated, emphasizing that government focus centers on preventing sharp volatility rather than defending any specific exchange rate level.

The President linked current currency pressures to reduced remittance flows, noting that transfers from Ghanaians abroad dropped by approximately 50% as senders delayed transactions amid exchange rate uncertainty. This reduction in foreign currency inflows has intensified pressure on available forex supplies.

Mahama also highlighted ongoing investigations into foreign exchange irregularities, where companies obtained dollars for purported imports that never materialized. The government has begun sanctioning banks and individuals involved in these transactions as part of efforts to strengthen forex market oversight.

Market data shows the cedi has experienced significant volatility in recent months. The cedi traded at 12.13 per dollar as of September 9, 2025, representing ongoing pressure from import demand and individual dollar purchases, while over the past month, the Ghanaian Cedi has weakened 12.87%.

The Bank of Ghana’s withdrawal from regular market interventions has revealed underlying currency pressures while allowing market forces to determine exchange rates. This policy shift aims to eliminate artificial rate distortions that previously characterized the forex market.

Business operators report increased difficulty in accessing foreign exchange through official banking channels, forcing many to rely on bureau de change services at higher rates. This dynamic particularly affects importers of essential goods including pharmaceuticals, raw materials, and consumer products.

Mahama reiterated his administration’s commitment to maintaining controlled currency depreciation within a 5% annual margin going forward. Achieving this target will require coordinated monetary and fiscal policies alongside improved forex market management.

The current exchange rate environment reflects broader economic adjustment processes as Ghana implements policies aimed at sustainable currency stability. However, the gap between official and market rates suggests continued challenges in forex supply and demand dynamics.

Currency analysts note that successful stabilization will depend on addressing underlying factors including export performance, remittance recovery, and effective enforcement against forex market abuses. The government’s investigation into the alleged $42 billion in unauthorized transfers represents a key component of these efforts.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the continued cedi weakness translates into higher costs for imported goods ranging from fuel to food items. The government has emphasized that currency protection requires collective effort beyond monetary policy alone.

As investigations into forex irregularities proceed, market participants will closely monitor whether enforcement actions can help restore confidence and reduce speculative pressures on the local currency.