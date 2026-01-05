Cedi Records Historic Gains as Gold Programme Debate Intensifies

Ghana’s cedi has entered 2026 on its strongest footing in over 30 years, appreciating approximately 41 percent against the US dollar in 2025, sparking intense debate over whether the achievement stems primarily from fiscal discipline or the Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme managed by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

The currency traded near 10.50 cedis to the dollar by year end, marking the first sustained annual appreciation since at least 1994 when Bloomberg began compiling the data. The historic performance follows years of volatility that saw the cedi ranked among the weakest emerging market currencies in the early 2020s.

Bank of Ghana gold holdings reached 38.04 tonnes by October 2025, a massive leap from 8.78 tonnes held in May 2023, while gross international reserves swelled by approximately 24 percent to about 11.4 billion dollars by October. Analysts credit this accumulation with reducing pressure on the cedi and restoring investor confidence following Ghana’s debt crisis.

Inflation declined for 11 consecutive months from 23.8 percent in January to 6.3 percent in November 2025, while external debt service payments fell by over 6.2 billion cedis, payments to independent power producers dropped by 6.45 billion cedis, and projected savings on imports exceeded 60 billion cedis.

However, discussion in recent weeks has centered on claims of substantial losses linked to the G4R programme. The International Monetary Fund’s Fifth Review under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility referenced approximately 214 million dollars in reported trading shortfalls and operational costs associated with artisanal and small scale gold transactions in the first nine months of 2025.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi moved swiftly to clarify the matter. During his appearance on Newsfile on January 3, Gyamfi refuted reports of a 214 million dollar deficit as completely inaccurate, disclosing that GoldBod generated over 960 million cedis in revenue in 2025 against expenditures under 120 million cedis according to preliminary unaudited management accounts.

Gyamfi clarified that as a public entity, GoldBod does not aim for profits but surpluses, projecting a cautious figure of 700 to 800 million cedis for 2025. He confirmed compliance with legal requirements through quarterly financial disclosures, with a full external audit by the Auditor General due by the first quarter of 2026.

Addressing suggestions that GoldBod shifted losses to the Bank of Ghana, Gyamfi rejected the claim, explaining that the programme originated as a Bank of Ghana initiative in 2022, fully funded by the central bank with all transactions recorded in its accounts. He noted that GoldBod was established in April 2025 and inherited the Precious Minerals Marketing Company structure during transitional arrangements.

Gyamfi argued that any costs incurred under G4R are a product of policy design rather than mismanagement, stating the programme was designed to incur intentional and strategic expenses for superior economic benefits such as bolstering foreign exchange reserves and stabilising the local currency.

Economic policy analyst Senyo Hosi framed the 214 million dollars as a policy cost whose benefits far outweigh its financial expense, noting that the programme helped raise Ghana’s foreign reserves from 8.98 billion dollars in 2024 to 11.12 billion dollars by October 2025.

Gyamfi explained that over 97 percent of reported costs stem from exchange rate translation differentials, noting that gold purchases are made at prevailing market exchange rates applicable to non bank transactions while accountants later translate the foreign exchange component using Bank of Ghana rates.

Defending the decision to buy gold above prevailing prices, Gyamfi stated that a three percent discount in 2021 led to a sharp drop in artisanal and small scale mining gold output from 39.3 tonnes to 3.4 tonnes, emphasizing that competitive pricing was necessary to curb smuggling and formalize the sector.

A pivotal development was the launch of GoldBod under Act 1095 in April 2024, a state backed entity tasked with buying gold from small scale miners and channeling production into the formal economy. In the third quarter alone, GoldBod exported more than 25,700 kilograms of gold, marginally surpassing shipments from large scale mining companies.

President John Dramani Mahama, who returned to office in January 2025, committed the country to fiscal consolidation under a three billion dollar programme backed by the IMF, with the government on track to meet a 2.8 percent budget deficit target for 2025.

Analysts have raised broader concerns about operational efficiency, highlighting the need to reduce intermediaries and clarify responsibilities between GoldBod, the Bank of Ghana, and licensed buyers. Others emphasize the importance of traceability and auditability to ensure that gold purchases are fully documented and properly sourced.

Strategic pivots toward refining gold domestically rather than just exporting raw bullion are already underway, with the commissioning of a new national refinery expected in mid 2026, allowing Ghana to capture more of the value chain and further insulate the currency from raw commodity price swings.

However, analysts warn that the cedi’s strength is currently precariously balanced on the price of gold, with concerns that if global tensions ease or central banks begin to offload gold reserves, a retraction in prices could leave Ghana vulnerable.

The consensus among policymakers and observers is that sustaining the cedi’s strength will require continuous reform, including independent audits of transactions, enhanced reporting on counterparties and volumes, and the completion of nationwide traceability systems that track gold from licensed miners to the central bank.