Cedi Named Best Performing African Currency

The Ghanaian cedi has emerged as the best performing currency in Sub Saharan Africa for the first eight months of 2025, Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama announced at the Cedi at 60 anniversary launch in Accra.

The local currency’s resurgence represents a powerful symbol of Ghana’s economic resilience and renewed confidence in the nation’s monetary management, according to World Bank data cited by Asiama. The cedi had appreciated by 37 percent as of October 17, 2025, reversing years of decline and restoring stability to the local economy.

“The cedi has become a trusted store of value, a driver of economic activity, and a daily emblem of our collective confidence,” Asiama said.

The Governor noted that this performance was not accidental but the result of difficult yet coordinated policy decisions implemented under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. These reforms, coupled with prudent monetary policy, fiscal discipline, and strong collaboration with financial institutions, have steered Ghana toward a decisive economic turnaround.

Asiama revealed that headline inflation had dropped sharply from over 54 percent in 2023 to 9.4 percent as of September 2025, with projections showing a further decline by year end. In addition, Ghana’s gross international reserves currently stand at about 12 billion dollars, providing a solid buffer against external shocks and improving investor confidence.

The Cedi at 60 initiative goes beyond commemoration, serving as a national reflection on Ghana’s economic journey from the introduction of the cedi in 1965 to its transformation into a modern, secure, and respected currency. The anniversary is a year long national education campaign that reconnects citizens, both young and old, with the role of the cedi in shaping economic identity.

The celebration will feature public lectures, exhibitions, school tours, and community forums to trace the history of the cedi and its role in promoting financial inclusion and sovereignty. It will also include diaspora engagements to highlight the contribution of remittances and international confidence in sustaining the currency’s strength.

Reflecting on Ghana’s monetary history, Asiama acknowledged the country’s past economic challenges including currency depreciation, high inflation, and fiscal instability. He applauded the efforts of past and present central bank leaders who steered the institution through reform and crisis.

The Governor paid tribute to Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, the early governors of the Bank of Ghana, and the institution’s dedicated staff, past and present, for laying the foundation for monetary sovereignty. He emphasized that the cedi’s strength lies in the faith of Ghanaians and their trust gives the currency its value.