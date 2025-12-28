Cedi Maintains Stability Against Dollar During Christmas Week

The Ghanaian cedi held steady on the interbank foreign exchange market during the Christmas week, trading around GHS 11.10 to the US dollar, according to data from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The relative stability comes as the festive season draws to a close, offering a reprieve from the currency volatility experienced earlier in the year. On Christmas Day, December 25, the central bank’s interbank rate stood at GHS 11.09 for buying and GHS 11.11 for selling, reflecting minimal fluctuation throughout the week.

Market analysts say the stability at the interbank rate reflects strong market confidence and effective liquidity management by the Bank of Ghana. Throughout the week, the cedi’s interbank trading levels hovered around this mark, showing little movement despite broader pressures on global currency markets.

The Bank of Ghana’s weighted median rate for the US dollar remained close to GHS 11.10, a level that suggests containment of depreciation pressures as economic activity resumed after the holidays. At forex bureaus, the cedi traded at higher rates, with buying at GHS 12.10 and selling at GHS 12.45 on Christmas Day, according to market tracking platform Cedirates.com.

Market observers note that while retail foreign exchange rates often differ due to spreads and transaction costs, the interbank rate serves as a key barometer of underlying currency trends and monetary conditions. The relatively tight spreads between buying and selling rates across major currencies indicate healthy liquidity in Ghana’s forex market.

The cedi’s stability during the festive period marks a significant turnaround from earlier in 2025, when the currency experienced substantial volatility. The currency has appreciated approximately 21 percent year to date against the US dollar, making it one of the strongest performing currencies globally this year.

Analysts attribute the cedi’s improved performance to several factors, including sustained disinflation, robust economic growth, stronger external buffers, and improved investor confidence following Ghana’s debt restructuring programme. Gross international reserves stood at US$10.7 billion by the end of August, equivalent to 4.5 months of import cover.

The Bank of Ghana has also implemented aggressive monetary policy easing this year, cutting its benchmark monetary policy rate from 27 percent to 18 percent across three consecutive reductions. The central bank cited sustained disinflation and an improved macroeconomic outlook as justification for the rate cuts.

Continued stability could bolster investor confidence and support trade and remittance flows as the new year begins. Economists say sustained monitoring of global oil prices, trade balances, and fiscal developments will be crucial in shaping the cedi’s trajectory in the coming months.

The British pound sterling traded at GHS 15.00 on the interbank market during the Christmas period, while the euro stood at GHS 13.08, reflecting the cedi’s performance against other major international currencies.