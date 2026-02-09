Cedi Holds Steady at GH¢10.97 Per Dollar on Interbank Market

The Ghana cedi traded at GH¢10.97 to the United States dollar on the Bank of Ghana (BoG) interbank foreign exchange market on Monday, February 9, reflecting continued stability in the local currency. The official interbank rate showed the dollar buying at GH¢10.97 and selling at GH¢10.9855, maintaining a narrow spread that signals relatively calm market conditions.

Other major currencies posted modest movements on the interbank market. The British pound was quoted at a buying rate of GH¢14.9286 and a selling rate of GH¢14.9447, while the euro traded at GH¢12.9668 for buying and GH¢12.9784 for selling.

However, forex bureau rates remained significantly higher than official interbank quotations, underscoring persistent demand for foreign currency in the retail market. Commercial forex bureaus were buying dollars at approximately GH¢11.50 and selling at GH¢11.90, representing a spread of about 40 pesewas above the central bank’s official rates.

The gap between interbank and retail rates reflects ongoing pressure on foreign currency supply, particularly as businesses increase import-related transactions during the first quarter of the year. Market analysts note this pattern typically emerges at the start of new financial periods when corporate demand for hard currency peaks.

The cedi has appreciated approximately 30 percent against the dollar over the past twelve months, a turnaround attributed to improved macroeconomic fundamentals and sustained central bank interventions. Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves currently stand at 13.8 billion dollars, equivalent to approximately 5.7 months of import cover, according to recent BoG data.

Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama stated earlier in January that 2026 would test Ghana’s monetary policy discipline despite strong macroeconomic gains. Speaking at the 128th Monetary Policy Committee meeting, he emphasized the need to consolidate improvements rather than celebrate past achievements. Inflation dropped to 5.4 percent by December 2025, the lowest level since July 2022, creating policy space for the central bank.

The BoG cut its benchmark monetary policy rate by 250 basis points to 15.5 percent at its first meeting of 2026, continuing an easing cycle that began in 2025. The reduction followed twelve consecutive months of disinflation and reflects growing confidence in price stability. Dr Asiama has projected inflation will remain close to the medium-term target of 8 percent throughout 2026.

The central bank is expected to maintain market interventions to curb excessive volatility and support currency stability. The BoG introduced a new foreign exchange operations framework in 2025 aimed at improving market conduct and strengthening confidence among investors and businesses.

Market participants are closely monitoring upcoming Monetary Policy Committee decisions for signals on the near-term outlook for both interest rates and exchange rate management. The central bank has emphasized its commitment to data-driven, forward-looking policy decisions that balance economic growth with price and exchange rate stability.

Dr Asiama previously indicated his preference for lending rates to fall below 10 percent by the end of 2026, a target he believes is achievable based on current macroeconomic trends. The Ghana Reference Rate currently stands at approximately 15 percent, down sharply from levels seen during the economic adjustment period that followed Ghana’s 2022 debt crisis.