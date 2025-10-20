Cedi Holds Steady Against Dollar at Week’s Start

Ghana’s cedi maintained its position against major currencies on Monday, with the Bank of Ghana’s official rates showing minimal movement from Friday’s close as the new trading week began.

The local currency was buying at 10.6947 to the dollar and selling at 10.7054 on Monday, October 20, according to the central bank’s interbank rates. That represents a holding pattern after the cedi traded at identical levels when markets closed on Friday, October 17, suggesting stable demand conditions over the weekend period.

Against the British pound, the cedi bought at 14.3490 and sold at 14.3644, while the euro exchange saw buying at 12.4828 and selling at 12.4941. The narrow spreads between buying and selling rates across all three major currencies indicate relatively calm trading conditions without significant pressure in either direction.

Currency stability at the start of a trading week often reflects balanced corporate demand for foreign exchange and adequate dollar supply from remittances and export receipts. The cedi’s performance has become a closely watched economic indicator, particularly as businesses plan import costs and the government manages external debt obligations.

Market watchers will be monitoring whether this stability holds through the week, especially as month-end corporate demand for foreign currency typically picks up. The central bank has been working to maintain orderly market conditions through periodic interventions and foreign exchange auctions to commercial banks.

Ghana’s foreign exchange market has shown periods of both volatility and calm this year, with the cedi’s trajectory often influenced by commodity export performance, remittance flows, and investor sentiment around the country’s ongoing economic recovery programme.

The official Bank of Ghana rates provide the benchmark for interbank trading, though retail rates at commercial banks and forex bureaus typically show wider spreads to account for operational margins.