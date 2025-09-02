Cedi Hits GH₵11.60 Against Dollar as Pressure Mounts

Ghana’s currency has depreciated to GHC11.60 against the US dollar on the interbank market, according to the Bank of Ghana’s latest reference rates published Monday.

The figure represents the weighted median rate at which commercial banks trade foreign exchange among themselves. It marks a continued slide for the local currency as multiple pressures weigh on its performance.

While the interbank rate typically offers more favorable terms than consumer rates, retail customers are paying significantly more. Commercial banks and remittance platforms are currently charging between GHC11.85 and GHC12.15 per dollar.

The cedi’s weakness reflects a combination of domestic and international factors. Sustained import demand for US dollars, slower foreign currency inflows, and investor sentiment surrounding Ghana’s economic recovery efforts have all contributed to the decline.

Analysts point to the ongoing challenges facing the local currency despite government interventions. The current rate signals mounting pressure on Ghana’s foreign exchange market as businesses and consumers compete for limited dollar supplies.

The Bank of Ghana has implemented several measures aimed at currency stabilization. These include tighter monetary policy, targeted forex market interventions, and enhanced gold-for-oil trading arrangements designed to reduce dollar demand for petroleum imports.

Central bank officials maintain these policies will help stabilize the cedi over the medium term. However, the currency’s performance remains closely tied to global economic conditions and domestic policy implementation.

The interbank rate serves as the primary benchmark for the broader economy. Both financial institutions and the general public monitor these figures as they directly influence pricing across multiple sectors of Ghana’s economy.