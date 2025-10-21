Cedi Gains Cool Business Costs as Ghana Leads Regional Inflation Slowdown

Currency appreciation across sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in Ghana, is helping ease business costs and inflationary pressures, with September 2025 marking the weakest price pressures since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to S&P Global’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index commentary.

The Ghanaian cedi and Zambian kwacha have each appreciated by 15% against the U.S. dollar so far in 2025, while the South African rand and Nigerian naira have also posted gains, said Andrew Harker, Director of Economic Indicators & Surveys at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The currency strength stems from a weaker U.S. dollar, improved fiscal discipline, and renewed access to external credit markets across the region.

For Ghana specifically, the cedi’s strong performance has provided measurable relief to private sector firms that previously battled sharp cost increases linked to currency depreciation and global supply shocks. Ghana and Zambia both recorded periods of outright declines in purchasing prices this year, marking a rare reprieve in economies historically burdened by inflation volatility.

The impact extends beyond Ghana’s borders. In Nigeria, input price growth slowed to its weakest pace since March 2020 during the third quarter, though inflation remained elevated. Across the region, selling costs rose at the slowest rate in five years despite a marginal uptick from August levels.

S&P Global explained that exchange rate depreciation normally feeds through to higher costs for imported goods and services priced in dollars. However, the recent currency strength has reversed that dynamic, bringing measurable relief to businesses and consumers. Between June and August this year, firms recorded more mentions of exchange rates or the dollar pushing down prices rather than lifting them, the only time this has occurred since the full complement of seven sub-Saharan Africa PMI surveys began.

The International Monetary Fund has lauded Ghana on recent stabilization of the cedi, noting the development signals improvements in the country’s economic fundamentals, renewed policy credibility, and investor confidence, said Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, during the October 2025 Regional Economic Outlook presentation in Washington.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank of Ghana injected $1.4 billion into the currency markets, with an additional $2 billion in the second quarter, helping boost the cedi’s appreciation and shore up the country’s external buffers. However, the IMF cautioned that excessive appreciation could have negative effects, urging the central bank to strike the right balance in its interventions.

The easing inflationary pressures have enabled central banks across much of the region to lower their interest rates over the course of 2025, with Ghana notably cutting rates by 650 basis points in the past two meetings. These monetary policy adjustments are helping business activity in the region expand more solidly.

The currency gains come alongside other positive factors supporting local currencies, including support from IMF programs, fiscal consolidation, and tight monetary policy across the region. Five of the seven tracked economies saw their currencies strengthen during the first nine months of the year.

Still, challenges remain. Despite the cedi’s strength and cooling inflation, Ghana’s private sector activity slipped into contraction territory in September with a PMI reading of 49.8, falling below the neutral threshold of 50.0. This suggests that while cost pressures have eased, sluggish consumer demand and structural issues continue to weigh on business performance.

The broader regional picture shows mixed results. Uganda led Africa with a robust PMI of 54.0 in September, followed by Nigeria at 53.4, Zambia at 52.2, and Kenya at 51.9. South Africa narrowly avoided contraction at 50.2, while Mozambique and Egypt joined Ghana below the 50 mark.

For Ghana, the path forward will require balancing the benefits of currency strength with the need to maintain export competitiveness and stimulate domestic demand. The combination of lower inflation, potential further interest rate cuts, and improved fiscal management provides a foundation for recovery, though translating macroeconomic gains into tangible improvements for businesses and consumers remains an ongoing challenge.