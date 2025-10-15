Cedi Breaks Through GH¢12 Barrier in Strongest Rally Since September

The Ghanaian cedi has staged a remarkable comeback against the US dollar, breaching the GH¢12 threshold on the interbank market for the first time in 35 days and marking its strongest position since early September.

At the close of trading on October 13, the local currency appreciated to below GH¢12 per dollar, reversing weeks of pressure that had pushed it to uncomfortable levels for businesses and consumers alike. The turnaround represents a nearly 5 percent recovery within just ten days.

Trading data from the Bank of Ghana showed the interbank market opened on October 14 with buying and selling rates of GH¢11.8941 and GH¢11.9060 to the dollar respectively. This marks a significant shift from October 3, when the cedi traded at GH¢12.5437 buying and GH¢12.5563 selling, representing its weakest point in recent weeks.

The recovery comes as President John Mahama’s earlier prediction appears prescient. Back in June, he stated that the true value of the cedi lay between GH¢10 and GH¢12 to the dollar. The local unit subsequently faced renewed pressure, especially during August, driven by year-end import demands, outstanding payables, and speculative trading activity.

Market analysts attribute the rebound to several converging factors: foreign exchange inflows from commodity exports, renewed confidence following the IMF’s fifth review mission in early October, and enhanced market operations by the central bank. The combination has created what some describe as a perfect storm for cedi strength.

According to DataBank Research, the local unit has extended its gains as the Bank of Ghana deepens market neutral foreign exchange interventions that have delivered spillover support across markets. The report noted that the cedi firmed across all major trading pairs during their two-week review window.

The central bank has intensified its liquidity management efforts over the past quarter. It’s been supplying targeted volumes of foreign currency to ease volatility while maintaining overall reserve adequacy. These market neutral interventions are designed to match demand without artificially distorting exchange rate dynamics. Earlier this month, BoG announced plans to inject approximately $1.15 billion in October to support foreign exchange liquidity.

On the interbank market, the cedi appreciated 1.93 percent against the US dollar to close at GH¢12.17 compared with GH¢12.40 previously. The local unit also strengthened 2.55 percent and 2.32 percent against the pound sterling and euro respectively, closing at GH¢14.14 and GH¢16.25.

Retail market performance proved even more impressive. The currency recorded broader gains there, appreciating 3.45 percent against the US dollar to settle at GH¢13.05 while improving 5.25 percent and 4.67 percent against the pound and euro to close at GH¢17.15 and GH¢15 respectively.

DataBank Research said its earlier expectations of a stronger cedi have largely materialized. The firm had projected that seasonal foreign exchange inflows from commodity exports and sustained market support would drive appreciation. The rise in gold prices, now trading above $4,000 per ounce, has bolstered export receipts and improved Ghana’s overall balance of payments outlook.

The central bank’s increased frequency of foreign exchange auctions has emerged as a key stabilizing factor. DataBank’s report noted that BoG’s plan to double the frequency of its interventions through open auctions with licensed banks enhanced market flexibility. This approach likely anchored expectations, with bid-ask spreads narrowing noticeably as traders gained confidence in consistent central bank presence.

Improved investor sentiment following the IMF’s fifth review mission has also contributed significantly to the recovery. The mission’s endorsement of Ghana’s reform program and anticipated disbursement of approximately $385 million have reinforced policy credibility. That credibility, in turn, has eased speculative demand that often creates artificial pressure in the foreign exchange market.

The timing couldn’t be better for businesses that rely on imports. Many had postponed orders or sought creative financing arrangements as the cedi weakened in late September and early October. Now, with the exchange rate moving in their favor, some are rushing to lock in favorable rates before conditions potentially shift again.

However, not everyone is celebrating. Exporters who benefit from a weaker cedi may see their competitive advantages diminish. It’s a constant balancing act for policymakers trying to satisfy competing interests while maintaining economic stability.

Looking ahead, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about sustained cedi strength. DataBank projects the local unit could strengthen further toward GH¢11.50 on the interbank market and GH¢12.75 in retail trading by end of October. Their projection hinges on continued seasonal inflows and policy consistency from both the central bank and broader government economic management.

But challenges remain. Ghana still faces structural issues that periodically pressure the cedi: import dependence for many consumer goods, energy payments that require dollars, and debt service obligations denominated in foreign currencies. While the current rally offers breathing room, long term stability requires addressing these fundamental economic dynamics.

For now, though, businesses and consumers are enjoying the relief. A stronger cedi means more affordable imported goods, reduced inflationary pressure, and greater purchasing power for Ghanaians dealing in foreign currencies. Whether this momentum carries through the rest of October and beyond remains the question everyone’s watching.