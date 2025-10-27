Cedi at 60 Celebration Launches Tuesday with Presidential Attendance

Ghana will mark 60 years of its currency, the cedi, with a year-long series of events beginning October 28 at the Accra International Conference Centre, featuring President John Dramani Mahama as special guest of honour.

The celebration, themed “60 Years of the Cedi: A Symbol of Sovereignty, Stability, and Economic Resilience,” will highlight the currency’s role in shaping the nation’s economic journey since its introduction in 1965. The anniversary comes as discussions around exchange rate stability and inflation continue to dominate public discourse.

The celebration was initially planned for August but was suspended after the helicopter crash in the Ashanti region that claimed eight lives, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed. The August 6 tragedy led to three days of national mourning.

The cedi was officially introduced on July 19, 1965, replacing the Ghana pound as part of efforts to assert economic independence after colonial rule. Since its inception, the cedi has undergone significant reforms, redesigns, and policy evolutions, serving as both a monetary instrument and a national emblem of resilience, self-determination, and progress.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama said the anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of Ghana’s monetary system. “This performance underscores the growing credibility of our policy framework and renewed confidence of markets,” he stated during a recent engagement with bank heads.

The Cedi at 60 celebration seeks to deepen public understanding of monetary policy and promote responsible currency handling, while reinforcing the central bank’s Clean Note initiative, which encourages proper treatment of banknotes to preserve their lifespan and integrity.

A key feature of the commemoration will be the Cedi Van Regional Roadshow, which will travel across the country to educate the public on the history of Ghana’s currency, the importance of financial literacy, and the security features embedded in the notes. The outreach effort will be complemented by exhibitions, stakeholder engagements, and youth-focused activities such as essay, music, and art competitions.

The Bank of Ghana plans to host an international Currency Conference that will bring together central bankers, academics, and private sector players to discuss monetary innovation, currency design, and the future of money in the digital age. The conference will also address digital currencies and regional cooperation under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Beyond celebration, the bank is introducing reforms to enhance foreign exchange market transparency, with plans to sell up to 1.15 billion United States Dollars during October through twice-weekly price-competitive auctions open to all licensed banks. This initiative aims to ensure fairness and transparent access to foreign exchange.

The launch will be broadcast live on Joy FM, the Joy News channel, and all social media platforms of Joy, allowing Ghanaians across the country to participate in the historic moment.

The initiative aims not only to celebrate the cedi’s legacy but also to rebuild confidence in the currency amid changing economic conditions. Observers note that while the cedi remains a key pillar of Ghana’s economic identity, it has also mirrored the country’s fiscal challenges over the decades, from the structural adjustments of the 1980s to recent inflationary pressures.

The celebration is expected to engage citizens nationwide through participatory events designed to promote national pride and shared ownership of Ghana’s financial narrative.