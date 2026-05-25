CDM Calls for Forensic Audit of Weija Pediatric Hospital Project

The Centre for Democratic Movement (CDM) has called for an independent forensic audit into the controversial Weija Pediatric Hospital project and a full national review of all Agenda 111 health infrastructure projects, warning that stalled and non-functional hospitals are undermining public trust and weakening Ghana’s healthcare system.

Addressing a press conference, Convener for the Group, Samuel Doku raised alarm over what it described as widespread delays, abandonment, and operational uncertainty surrounding major public health infrastructure projects across the country.

According to him, several Agenda 111 facilities — originally intended to strengthen district healthcare delivery and reduce pressure on existing hospitals — have reportedly stalled or remain incomplete without clear commissioning timelines.

The group said the situation raises “serious questions” about project continuity, financing, contractor management, and post-construction planning within the health sector.

“We therefore call on government to conduct a full national audit of Agenda 111 and related health projects, publish comprehensive status reports on completion levels and funding, and provide definite timelines for stalled facilities,” he stated.

CDM further demanded that government establish a coordinated operational framework to ensure all completed hospitals are fully equipped, staffed, and made functional without delay.

The organization also turned attention to the Weija Pediatric Hospital project, where allegations of procurement irregularities and overpricing have become the subject of public controversy.

While government officials have reportedly raised concerns over possible procurement breaches and inflated costs, the contractor involved has publicly denied wrongdoing, insisting all procurement procedures and contractual obligations were properly followed.

CDM said the conflicting positions have created uncertainty and damaged confidence in public healthcare infrastructure governance.

“This contradiction between government’s position and the contractor’s denial requires urgent clarification through credible and independent investigation,” the group stressed.

The organization called for:

full public disclosure of all procurement and contract documents related to the project,

a transparent and independent forensic audit,

parliamentary oversight inquiries,

and the establishment of a neutral grievance resolution mechanism involving both government and contractors.

CDM also urged government to consider interim operational measures for the pediatric hospital while legal and contractual disputes are being resolved, arguing that healthcare delivery for children should not suffer because of bureaucratic or procurement disagreements.

“The continued existence of completed but non-functional hospitals undermines public trust and defeats the core purpose of national infrastructure investment,” the group noted.

Ending his address with a strong appeal, Samuel Doku declared:

“The welfare of Ghanaian children must never become collateral damage in bureaucratic inefficiency.”