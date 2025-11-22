CDD Ghana Fellow Calls for Transparent Public Contracting

Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana Fellow Hene Aku Kwapong is calling for a complete overhaul of how the state awards and manages public contracts, arguing that Ghana cannot build a high trust society when the system through which government spends public money remains opaque and vulnerable to abuse.

The former Senior Vice President (SVP) and Treasurer of the New York Economic Development Corporation has described trust as the lubricant of a functioning society, warning that the gearbox where that trust should be protected is grinding instead.

In analysis cited by The High Street Journal, Kwapong presented a forceful case for Ghana to build a transparent and open contracting system to win citizen trust. Procurement is where the public purse meets private actors, he emphasized. If the interface is hidden from public scrutiny, then suspicion becomes rational and corruption becomes profitable, according to Kwapong. This is not theoretical, he noted, pointing to documentation in study after study and scandal after scandal.

The board member of Ecobank pointed to Ghana’s daily experiences of stalled infrastructure, inflated costs and deals shrouded in secrecy. He described these as symptoms of a procurement system hidden from the public eye rather than random mishaps. When citizens cannot see who is awarded contracts, for how much and on what terms, suspicion becomes rational, corruption becomes profitable and waste becomes normal, Kwapong said.

Studies in Ghana’s construction and infrastructure sector show that corruption inflates contract costs by up to 30 percent. The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) estimates nearly three billion dollars are lost each year through procurement related leakage. With public procurement representing up to 18 percent of Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP), Kwapong argued this is not a trivial issue.

Kwapong cited recent public contract scandals to reinforce his stance on transparency. He named the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) revenue assurance contract, which ran into hundreds of millions of dollars, awarded without competition and without a proven track record. Claims of billions saved fell apart under scrutiny, he said. In another case, Kwapong noted the Ministry of Education’s free Wi-Fi project ballooned from an initial commitment of about 84 million cedis to more than 430 million cedis actually paid. Nearly all surveyed schools reported poor or no service, according to Kwapong. Sole sourcing anchored the problem while opacity allowed it to continue, he explained.

The defence sector provides a vivid example of how secrecy breeds risk, Kwapong argued. Transparency International’s Defence Integrity Index scores Ghana 20 out of 100 on procurement transparency, classifying the environment as highly vulnerable to manipulation and political interference. He lamented that basic contractual information, such as contractor names, contract amounts and ownership of suppliers, is often unavailable. When people cannot see what is being bought with their taxes, trust evaporates and rumor becomes a substitute for facts, Kwapong said.

The solution to opacity in public contracting is simple, clear and direct, according to Kwapong. The first step forward is publishing all contracts and the contractors who win them. The state must also strive to make contracting fully visible, from bidding to award to execution, he said. By putting everything in the open, Kwapong argued, the state protects itself and restores confidence. Transparency deters inflated pricing, exposes conflicts of interest and signals that public institutions respect the citizens who fund them, he explained. It is not just an administrative reform, it is a moral and civic obligation, according to Kwapong.

When citizens cannot see what their money is buying, trust evaporates and the rumor economy takes over, Kwapong noted. The system is not flawed at the margins, he said. The system is flawed at the core, and the fix must therefore be structural, not cosmetic, Kwapong emphasized.

Kwapong maintained that striving for transparency in public contracting is a practical step toward a society where citizens believe the state acts in their interest. Ghana cannot afford a system where billions leak through shadows and projects are abandoned while communities wait, he said. You cannot build a high trust society when the primary mechanism through which the state spends money is itself opaque, discretionary and structurally vulnerable to abuse, Kwapong insisted.