CDA Consult Board Chair Urges Young Women to Act on Cervical Cancer Screening

Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, Board Chairman of the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), has called on young women across Ghana to overcome hesitation about attending health facilities and take advantage of available cervical cancer screening services, warning that fear and inaction continue to undermine the country’s fight against the disease.

Speaking at an event in Tema on Thursday, Dr. Kludjeson, who also serves as President of Celltel Networks Limited and is a former President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), said early detection remains the most reliable pathway to survival. “Early detection is key to winning the war against cervical cancer. People should not fear going to health facilities for screening,” he said.

Dr. Kludjeson stressed that infection by high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), the virus responsible for over 99 percent of cervical cancer cases, is preventable through safe and effective vaccines. He cited World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines recommending that girls between 9 and 14 years receive two doses of the HPV vaccine as a primary prevention strategy, adding that prophylactic vaccination combined with screening and treatment of precancerous lesions represents the most cost-effective approach available.

Ghana Health Service data shows that over 2,797 women receive cervical cancer diagnoses each year in the country, with only about 40 percent surviving. The disease accounts for close to 2,000 deaths annually, making it the second most common cancer among women after breast cancer.

Dr. Kludjeson urged the corporate sector to actively support CDA Consult’s prevention advocacy, describing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal threshold for cervical cancer eradication as a deadline that demands collective rather than individual effort. “As we approach the 2030 target, we need to scale up our efforts through a comprehensive national action involving both state and non-state actors,” he said.

CDA Consult Executive Director Francis Ameyibor said the organisation’s national advocacy campaign, operating under the banner “Ghana Must Rise Against Cervical Cancer,” has developed region-specific slogans and outreach strategies to accelerate public education at the district level. He said teams will work with regional health professionals to spread awareness on vaccination, screening, diagnosis, and treatment across communities, and commended the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the National Insurance Commission (NIC) for partnering with CDA Consult in the campaign.

The WHO Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy recommends women undergo screening twice in their lifetime, ideally at ages 35 and 45, using high-performance testing methods, a standard Ghana’s current screening patterns fall well short of.