CBG supports students with learning materials

Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) has donated 700 books to the St. Francis Catholic Primary mixed School in Cape Coast as part of efforts to promote literacy and support education in the country.

The donation, which formed part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiative, was made under the theme “Formative Learning with CBG.”

The donated books included a collection of storybooks and “My First Copy Books” from Book One to Book Three.

During the event, the Managing Director (MD) of CBG, Dr Naomi Kwetey, who led the presentation, explained the importance of education and the bank’s commitment to supporting early learning.

“It is an honor to stand before you today as we gather to celebrate the joy and importance of learning,” he said.

“Education is a vital cornerstone of any thriving community, and we at CBG believe in the transformative power that reading can have.”

She noted that the bank was not only donating books but investing in the dreams and future of each child present.

“Every great dreamer started as a reader, and the knowledge you gain today will empower you to shape your future,” she added.

She also expressed appreciation to the teachers of the school, acknowledging their efforts in shaping young minds.

She encouraged them to continue nurturing the children’s curiosity and fostering a culture of reading.

As part of the event, the MD joined some pupils in their classrooms to read selected passages from the books.

Her interaction with the students sparked excitement, as many of them expressed interest in reading aloud and participating in the activity.

The headteacher of the school, Juliana Mensah, who received the items on behalf of the school, expressed profound gratitude to CBG.

She said that in her nearly five years of serving as headteacher in the school, only one other group has previously donated to the school.

“This donation means a lot to us,” she said. “Before a child can understand any subject whether it’s Mathematics, English or Science they must first be able to read.”

She added that the books would be used both in the school’s library and at home.

“Each child will be given a book to take home, and when they return, we will hold classroom discussions to ensure that they are making good use of them,” she stated.

A pupil of Class Six, Manuela Nana Ama Larbi, speaking on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the bank and promised that they would read the books and make good use of them.

“We are very grateful for the books and we promise to read them and make you proud,” she said.

Formative Learning with CBG

In 2024, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) adopted a three-pronged CSR strategy focusing on health, education, and community development. After implementing projects in the Ashanti, Eastern, and Northern Regions, the bank is focusing its first-quarter efforts on education, particularly literacy at the basic level.

The “Formative Learning with CBG” initiative targets selected deprived schools in the Central, Western, Volta, Greater Accra, and Ashanti Regions.

The project seeks to improve foundational literacy while promoting Ghanaian cultural values. Books for the initiative were sourced from the Ghana Publishing Company and Afram Publications Limited.

This effort contributes to building a knowledgeable future workforce and supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4, quality education in Ghana.

By Victoria Agyemang