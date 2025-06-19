CBG MD visits branch staff in Central Region

The Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG), Naomi Kwetey, during her recent appointment tour of the Central Region, visited several branches, including those in Winneba, Swedru, Cape Coast, and Kasoa.

As part of the visit, she interacted with staff and encouraged them to remain dedicated, work harder, and continue upholding the bank’s values of service and community development.

While in Cape Coast, she used the opportunity to make a meaningful impact beyond the banking halls.

She presented 700 books to St. Francis Catholic Primary Mixed School in Cape Coast, as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at promoting literacy and education in underserved communities.

The donation, themed “Formative Learning with CBG,” is part of a broader strategy by the bank to support basic education in Ghana by tackling literacy challenges at the foundational level.

The books, which included storybooks and “My First Copy Books” from Book One to Book Three, were carefully selected to encourage reading and writing among young learners.

Speaking at the short ceremony, the Managing Director said the donation aligns with the bank’s commitment to educational development and youth empowerment.

“We believe that reading opens the door to knowledge, and knowledge is the foundation for every child’s future,” she said. “This is not just a donation of books, but an investment in dreams and potential. At CBG, we are committed to shaping lives through education.”

She praised the school’s teachers for their dedication and encouraged them to continue building a strong reading culture among the pupils.

“Your hard work makes a difference every day. Keep guiding these children, encouraging them to read, explore, and ask questions,” she added.

The Headteacher of the school, Madam Juliana Mensah, who received the items on behalf of the school, expressed deep appreciation to the bank.

“We are very grateful to CBG. Reading is at the heart of learning, and these books will go a long way to help our pupils” she noted.

Madam Mensah added that the books would be placed in the school’s library, and pupils would also be allowed to take some home.

“When they return, we will hold discussions in class to make sure they are reading and understanding what they’ve learned,” she said.

A Class Six pupil, Manuela Nana Ama Larbi, speaking on behalf of the student body, also thanked CBG for the donation.

“We are happy and grateful. We promise to read the books and make you proud,” she said with a smile.

