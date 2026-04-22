Caught Off Guard: Illegal Miners Abandon Operations and Flee

Story by: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammad Faisal Mustapha

In a renewed and forceful push against illegal mining, operatives of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) have dismantled a network of illegal mining activities within the Anwia enclave of the Nzema East District, reinforcing Ghana’s intensifying battle to safeguard its environment, agricultural base, and public safety.

The successful NAIMOS operation at Anwia and other illegal mining communities nationwide highlights the strong leadership of Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Armah Kofi Buah in intensifying the fight against illegal mining in Ghana.

Through a strategic and intelligence-led approach, his efforts have led to the dismantling of illegal mining networks, protection of farmlands and infrastructure, and reinforcement of environmental laws.

By empowering enforcement teams and promoting community collaboration, Hon. Buah continues to demonstrate a firm commitment to safeguarding the nation’s natural resources and ensuring sustainable development free from the destructive effects of galamsey.

The targeted operation, executed on Tuesday, 21 April 2026 between 1120 and 1650 hours, was driven by actionable intelligence pointing to active illegal mining sites dangerously positioned just five meters from a major access road linking Teleko Bokazo and Anwia Nkroful.

“No enclave will remain a safe haven for environmental destruction.”

The task force moved swiftly and strategically, catching illegal miners off guard. As operatives stormed the sites, several perpetrators fled into nearby vegetation, abandoning equipment in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

What the team encountered was a troubling convergence of environmental abuse and public safety hazards evidence of a rapidly expanding operation that had begun to encroach not only on farmland but also on critical infrastructure.

“This was not just an environmental crime scene it was a ticking disaster waiting to happen,” a senior NAIMOS operative disclosed.

The Anwia enclave bore the scars of unchecked illegal mining. Large expanses of cocoa and palm plantations key sources of livelihood for local farmers had been destroyed, leaving behind deep excavations and infertile land.

“Farmlands are being turned into wastelands at an alarming rate.”

For communities whose economic survival depends on agriculture, the impact is both immediate and long term.

“Every acre lost to galamsey is a direct blow to food security, rural incomes, and national productivity,” an officer involved in the operation noted.

Perhaps most alarming was the extent to which illegal miners had interfered with essential infrastructure. The task force discovered a severely damaged high tension electricity pole within the operational zone.

In a reckless and highly dangerous improvisation, electrical cables had been connected to nearby cocoa trees creating a silent but lethal hazard for unsuspecting farmers and residents.

“The risk of electrocution here was extremely high. This goes beyond illegality it is a direct threat to human life,” an electrical safety expert accompanying the team warned.

In line with operational protocols, NAIMOS operatives disabled and destroyed all illegal mining equipment found at the site to prevent reuse and deter further incursions.

The items destroyed included:

* 9 changfang machines

* 11 water pumping machines

* Several industrial water hoses

* Wooden gold washing platforms

* Gold trapping carpets

“Connecting live cables to cocoa trees is not just reckless it is deadly.”

All equipment was rendered unusable on site, effectively crippling the illegal operation.

The Anwia operation forms part of a broader nationwide strategy by NAIMOS to dismantle illegal mining networks, protect water bodies and farmlands, and enforce compliance with environmental and mining regulations.

Officials stress that the fight against galamsey is not only about enforcement but also about preserving Ghana’s ecological integrity and economic future.

“We are determined to ensure that no enclave becomes a safe haven for illegal mining. These operations will continue relentlessly and strategically,” a NAIMOS commander affirmed.

Authorities have also underscored the critical role of local communities in sustaining the fight. Residents have been encouraged to provide timely and credible intelligence to support enforcement efforts.

“Community partnership is essential. The success of these operations depends on information flow and shared responsibility,” an official emphasized.

As the dust settles in Anwia, the message from NAIMOS is unmistakable: illegal mining will be confronted decisively, and those who persist risk losing not only their equipment but their freedom.

“This was not just illegal mining it was a disaster in the making.”